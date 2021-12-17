Emily In Paris star Lily Collins makes surprising comment about three-month marriage The actress tied the knot in September 2021

Lily Collins has been married for just three months, but she has recently opened up about how she feels about her new husband Charlie McDowell.

The daughter of singer Phil Collins tied the knot on 4 September at Dunton Hot Springs, a restored 19th-century ghost town that has been turned into a luxury resort outside of Telluride, Colorado. During a chat with Extra's Katie Krause on Wednesday, Lily seemed delighted to be part of the married "club."

"I just love my husband so much. I’m just really excited to be a part of that club," she said.

However, she previously joked that being a married woman makes her "feel very old"! Lily joked in an interview with Nylon: "It's so nice to be able to finally say that I'm a wife, [but] sometimes it makes me feel very old."

The couple got married in Colorado in September 2021

The Emily In Paris actress made a beautiful bride in a traditional white lace gown designed by Ralph Lauren, with full-length sleeves and a matching lace cape with hood. Meanwhile, her husband and director Charlie looked dapper in a velvet suit jacket.

Lily shared the exciting news that she had tied the knot on Instagram alongside a gorgeous picture of the newlyweds standing near a picturesque waterfall in Colorado, which Lily said was "reminiscent of the rolling hills and forests in England."

"Never been happier…" she captioned the snap, which saw Charlie gazing down at his new wife, and Lily looking into the camera.

Lily and Charlie got engaged in 2020

"I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell," Lily added alongside a second photo, revealing that the pictures were taken by husband and wife team Cedar and Pine.

The couple began dating in 2019 and got engaged in 2020 against a mountainous backdrop. Although Lily was busy filming season two of Emily In Paris, she still found time to plan her nuptials.

"I was in the midst of planning it while shooting the show, nine hours ahead. Finishing filming and then Zooming with people and answering emails," she added to Nylon. "[It] was very exciting and great; it was just all happening at once."

