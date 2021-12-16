Frankie Bridge and her husband Wayne Bridge didn't get to spend much time with one another on their wedding day.

The I'm A Celebrity star and the former footballer said 'I do' in July 2014 in front of the likes of Rochelle Humes and Mollie King. The ceremony took place at Woburn Abbey, with guests moving on to celebrate the reception in a marquee erected in the grounds of the picturesque country estate.

But Frankie recently revealed she might have changed her guest list in retrospect since it prevented her from seeing her new husband at their evening reception.

Speaking of her wedding day regrets and the tips she would give fellow brides and grooms, Frankie exclusively told HELLO!: "The only thing I always say to my mates when they're getting married is to try not to have evening guests, have everybody there all day.

"Because you see everyone, you chat to everyone and kind of have all these conversations and welcome them, and then just as everyone relaxes and you're about to have a good time, a whole new load of people come and you have all those conversations again, which is lovely but I felt like I didn't really see Wayne in the evening."

The Saturdays singer – who has teamed up with a fitness app, RWL – added: "Actually, I never thought the honeymoon was a really big deal until we got to go away and then we got to digest and talk about the wedding. So that's always my tip that I give all my mates. They will still do it because we have to don't we, otherwise you can't invite everyone."

One very important guest at their wedding was their eldest son Parker who was born on 18 October 2013, nine months before Frankie and Wayne tied the knot. Photos show the little boy sporting a mohawk hairstyle for the occasion, while Frankie and Wayne planted kisses on his cheeks.

The bride looked stunning in a strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline, lace appliqué on the bodice and a fishtail cut that highlighted her figure. Frankie later admitted that she felt "self-conscious" when it came to choosing her wedding dress after giving birth to Parker, and her designer "threw something together in 10 minutes and made me feel confident again!"

