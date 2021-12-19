JLS's Oritsé Williams announces engagement to Kazz Kumar - EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO! magazine, JLS star Oritsé Williams has announced his engagement to partner Kazz Kumar.

MORE: Exclusive: JLS reveal how touring has changed with their partners and children

"We're on cloud nine – or should I say nine trillion?" said Oritsé, who popped the question while he and Kazz were on the road for JLS's triumphant Beat Again reunion tour in October.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

"The boys are over the moon for both of us," added the star of his JLS bandmates: Marvin Humes, JB Gill and Aston Merrygold.

Marvin, JB, Aston and their partners Rochelle, Chloe and Sarah – who between them have seven children – are delighted at the news. "They've really welcomed me into the family," Kazz, 37, told the magazine. Oritsé, 35, added: "The JLS kids absolutely love her. I had to peel them off her to give her a kiss before I went on stage during the tour. They were like: 'No, she’s our Kazz!'"

Oritsé and Kazz became engaged in October

The pair also opened up about the romantic surprise proposal, which happened on a day off between tour dates in Cardiff when Oritsé whisked Kazz away to the beautiful Miskin Manor hotel for what she thought was a Valentine's-themed photoshoot with motorbike manufacturer Harley-Davidson.

"I went all in," said Oritsé, who enlisted the help of JLS tour manager Alfie to pull off the elaborate ruse. "I commissioned photographers, videographers and made up a timesheet and moodboards. Harley-Davidson were in on it too and provided the bikes and jackets and lanyards."

Adding to the magic of the proposal was the unique, "one-in-a-universe" ring Oritsé presented to Kazz. "I wanted to find a colour similar to Kazz's favourite crystal, rose quartz, so I had a pink sapphire flown over from Sri Lanka, which is where her heritage is from," he told us.

Speaking about her love for her future husband, marketing manager and former singer Kazz said: "I knew from our very first date that I wanted to be with Oritsé for the rest of my life. He's so different from everyone else. He's the sweetest man and the kindest soul in the entire world."

Of their plans for the big day, Oritsé revealed: "With an Asian and an Afro-Caribbean family coming together, we're going to have good food, good music, good vibes and a great time – that's for sure." Plus plenty of music, courtesy of the JLS boys. "They're a big part of my family – and now Kazz's family. They've got to bring some entertainment to the table."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.