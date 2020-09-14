There's no denying that Myleene Klass is on cloud nine after confirming her engagement to Simon Motson on Sunday. Sharing her happiness exclusively with HELLO!, the musician also gave fans a closer look at her beautiful new diamond engagement ring.

The bride-to-be proudly unveiled her impressive 9-carat diamond ring, which boasts a head-turning 7.63 carat emerald-cut natural black diamond centre stone and a dazzling split band set with 114 delicate white diamonds. The stunning item is set in a platinum band and surrounded by a further 1.6 carats of 114 small white diamonds.

Simon used a token "promise ring" to propose, after which the couple set about designing Myleene's engagement ring with the help of her friend Ira Kormind at 77 Diamonds in Mayfair, who sourced the rare 7.6-carat emerald-cut black diamond from Hong Kong.

"This diamond is the only one of its kind in the world," says Myleene. "Ira was sending us photos and we were sitting round the kitchen table, drawing pictures and sending her bits of paper. It was about making something that we both loved."

Myleene worked closely with her friend Ira Kormind, a director of 77 Diamonds, on the design process. Initial discussions, pictures and hand-drawn sketches led to 77 Diamonds head of bespoke Anna Byers presenting four initial designs to the star.

From start to finish, the ring involved the meticulous work of nine individuals from those who sourced the diamond, to the expert ring setters and polishers. The centre stone is the only one of its kind in the world and was sourced and secured by the brand. Ira has called the stone "irreplaceable".

77 Diamonds created Myleene's unique engagement ring

Businessman Simon popped the question last month, surprising Myleene with an elaborate proposal on the fifth anniversary of their first date. He got down on one knee in the couple's garden shed after transforming it into a replica of the bar where they'd met on a blind date.

"I was absolutely blown away," gushed Myleene. "He even replicated the dinner we had – burger and fries, followed by cherry pie. "When he got down on one knee and started fumbling around under the table, I thought he was joking. Then I thought: 'Oh my God, he's for real.' I was completely speechless."

The couple shared their joy in this week's HELLO!

While the couple can barely hide their excitement at the thought of getting married, their children are possibly even more thrilled. Myleene's daughters Ava, 13, and Hero, nine, and Simon's 13-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter have been determined to see them walk down the aisle and are delighted to have finally got their way.

"They have been badgering me, so have their friends and their friends' friends, all sitting in the car giving me advice at the age of nine," laughed 45-year-old Simon. "We announced it to them over dinner and they wanted to see the proposal, so I had to do it again. They all started crying and gave us a massive hug – it was very emotional."

