Myleene Klass and Simon Motson are engaged. The couple reveal the happy news in an exclusive interview and photoshoot in this week's HELLO! magazine.

"We're engaged!" the singer, musician and presenter tells HELLO! whilst showing off her impressive 9-carat diamond ring.

MORE: Myleene Klass reveals sweet way she's supporting Kate Garraway amid husband's health battle

Businessman Simon popped the question last month, surprising Myleene with an elaborate proposal on the fifth anniversary of their first date. He got down on one knee in the couple's garden shed after transforming it into a replica of the bar where they'd met on a blind date.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Myleene Klass and Simon Motson share never-before-seen personal photos from their camera roll

Sparing no detail, he even borrowed the same table and chairs they'd sat on at Little House private members' club in London's Mayfair, which he decked with candles, table mats and glassware, decorating the shed walls with framed photos and filling the garden with fairy lights.

"I was absolutely blown away," says Myleene. "He even replicated the dinner we had – burger and fries, followed by cherry pie. When he got down on one knee and started fumbling around under the table, I thought he was joking. Then I thought: 'Oh my God, he's for real.' I was completely speechless."

Myleene's unique diamond was sourced in Hong Kong

Adds Simon: "It's quite a blur but I think I said something along the lines of: 'Myleene Angela Klass, will you marry me?' And I had to say it again... and I think I said it a third time. Finally she said yes and we were both in tears.

READ: 14 celebrities showing off their gorgeous hair transformations after lockdown

While the couple can barely hide their excitement at the thought of getting married, their children are possibly even more thrilled. Myleene's daughters Ava, 13, and Hero, nine, and Simon's 13-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter have been determined to see them walk down the aisle and are delighted to have finally got their way.

This week's magazine is out on Monday

“They have been badgering me, so have their friends and their friends' friends, all sitting in the car giving me advice at the age of nine," laughs 45-year-old Simon. "We announced it to them over dinner and they wanted to see the proposal, so I had to do it again. They all started crying and gave us a massive hug – it was very emotional. First and foremost I did this for us but I didn't realise quite how much of a big deal it was for them. They've obviously been talking about it amongst themselves much more than we realised."

For more photographs and details on the incredible engagement ring and wedding plans, see HELLO! out on Monday.