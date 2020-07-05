Exclusive: Jessica Wright and fiancé William Lee-Kemp reveal wedding date and location The couple became engaged in February

In an exclusive interview and shoot with HELLO! magazine, Jess Wright has revealed details about her forthcoming wedding.

Jess, 34, will marry businessman William Lee-Kemp in a ceremony overlooking the Mediterranean sea in front of 15 bridesmaids including her actress sister-in-law Michelle Keegan – and her DJ brother Mark will be master of ceremonies.

RELATED: Kate Garraway exclusively reveals that husband Derek Draper has opened his eyes

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jess and William play Mr and Mrs

"We're very excited," actress Jess tells HELLO! in an exclusive interview and shoot at the couple's home in Essex.

"I've been dreaming of a fairytale wedding since I was little, when I used to dress up in my mum's net curtains. Now I can't wait for the moment I've been imagining for so long, walking up the aisle in a fabulous dress to marry Will."

MORE: See the beautiful second wedding dresses worn by celebrity brides

In the interview, Jess reveals that the wedding - which HELLO! reveals will happen in June next year – is set to take place in Majorca. "We've enjoyed some amazing holidays here and I practically grew up on the island because it's where my family has a second home," Will tells the magazine.

The couple plan to marry next June

Jess also tells the magazine that her brother Mark set her up with Will after she had given up on finding someone special. "After kissing a lot of frogs, I reached 32 and thought: 'It's not going to happen.; I felt lonely and sad and was panicking about my body clock. "Mark was encouraging. He told me: 'Someone with a heart like yours will never be alone, Jess.'"

And she also recalls details of Will's romantic proposal in the French ski resort of Courchevel back in February.

"He took me by complete surprise," Jess says. "At breakfast one morning he told me he was feeling unwell and returned to our room. When I went to find him, the door was ajar and there was music playing. There were candles lining the hallway, red rose petals scattered across the floor, flowers, red heart-shaped balloons and two glasses of champagne waiting. I was stunned.

Jess and William got engaged in February

"Then Will called me out on to the balcony. With the snowy mountains behind him, he went down on one knee and asked me to marry him.

RELATED: The best photos and moments from Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's wedding

"I was crying with excitement and Will was in tears, too. It was a perfect, magical moment."

Read the full interview in this week's issue of HELLO!, out Monday.