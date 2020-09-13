In their first ever photoshoot and interview, Lady Amelia Spencer, the niece of Diana, Princess of Wales, and her fiancé Greg Mallett share their enchanting love story and engagement joy exclusively with HELLO! magazine.

The couple have returned to the stunning setting of Greg's proposal, Clouds Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

"The day Greg proposed was the most romantic day of my life," Amelia, 28, tells HELLO!. "He has been my best friend for 11 years and everything about him makes me feel like the luckiest person in the world."

French-born Greg, who popped the question on 22 July, planned the proposal to a tee. The couple enjoyed a romantic lunch and spent the day by the pool before going back to their room, where Greg had arranged for rose petals and champagne to be set up.

"I had one big pink box, inside which I put in eight smaller boxes, decreasing in size," says Greg. "In each box was a photograph of a 'first time'. The final box contained a note instead of a picture, that said: 'But most importantly, I know that you will remember tonight as the night that I proposed.' As Amelia was reading the note, I dropped to one knee with the ring."

The couple got engaged in July

"I burst out crying," says Amelia. "I was in shock, I said: 'Yes, yes, yes!' and gave him a hug and a kiss. I'm used to Greg being very romantic but I really had no idea." The bride-to-be describes her oval diamond ring as perfection: "I never told Greg what kind of ring I wanted, I just knew the ring he gave me would be perfect and he somehow designed the ring of my dreams."

The stunning wedding planner, who has signed to Storm Model Management, is the daughter of Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's younger brother, and former model Victoria Aitken, née Lockwood. Amelia was only five years old when her aunt tragically died in August 1997, but she tells us how Diana's legacy lives on in her life.

"I feel that I have quite a compassionate nature and I hope that's something I inherited from her," she says. "Diana was an incredible icon and I know she touched a lot of people's hearts and lives."

For more photographs and the full interview, see HELLO! out on Monday.