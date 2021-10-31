Exclusive: JLS reveal how touring has changed with their partners and children Behind the scenes with Marvin Humes, JB Gill, Aston Merrygold and Oritsé Williams

HELLO! magazine has exclusively joined chart-topping pop band JLS on their Beat Again tour for an exclusive interview, plus behind-the-scenes and access-all-areas concert photos.

And as they step out on stage, eight years since they were last on the road, the boys are met with the same deafening roar from crowds as when they were first in the spotlight.

"We were wondering if the fans were going to scream as much this time, but I can safely say, it's like we never left," Marvin Humes told the magazine as he and bandmates JB Gill, Aston Merrygold and Oritsé Williams invited HELLO! to join them in Cardiff for the fifth date of their tour – which sees them reunite after going their separate ways in 2013.

The boys are still as popular as ever as they embark on this new chapter in their lives – but there is one major difference this time around. With eight children between them, they have a merry band of JLS Juniors in tow.

"This is a very different tour to our previous ones - our dressing room has been turned into a creche!" said JB, 34, speaking to the magazine between their soundcheck and a meet and greet with VIP fans ahead of the evening's show.

Added Marvin, whose wife Rochelle and their eldest two children Alaia-Mai, eight, and four-year-old Valentina came to see the show in Birmingham: "Roch said Valle was speechless – she had her eyes wide open, trying to take it all in. She knows I'm in a band but she's never seen a gig before."

Aston's eldest son Grayson, three, is also a big fan. "When Grayson heard the songs, he said: 'Woah, this is amazing.' He's always like: 'Alexa, play Everybody in Love,'" said Aston.

In the interview, Oritsé opened up about his singer girlfriend of almost two years, Kazz Kumar, joining them on tour. "I wanted her to experience what my life was like before and how it is now. We've got these small bunks on the tour bus, and I told Kazz she's gotta snuggle in with me."

Of their relationship, he added: "I've never met somebody who I feel is just like a female version of me. When she starts a sentence, I finish it."

With their new album, JLS 2.0, dropping on 3 December, the busy boys are excited to continue this new stage of their career. "This is the new and improved version [of JLS]. People will recognise the album for being us, but there's some new flavours on there," said JB.

Tickets for the JLS Beat Again tour are available now, visit jlsofficial.com

