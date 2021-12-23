Brooklyn Beckham reveals how proposal to fiancée Nicola Peltz left him 'sweating' David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son announced his engagement in 2020

Brooklyn Beckham has revealed his girlfriend Nicola Peltz left him "sweating" for five minutes when he proposed to her in 2020.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham shared his proposal story in the latest episode of his cooking series, Cookin' With Brooklyn, and it appears Nicola was overcome with emotion following the romantic gesture, meaning she took five minutes to respond.

Speaking to singer Sebastian Yatra about when they got engaged, Brooklyn said: "Over a year ago now. I got like a bunch of flowers and candles. I got down on one knee and got the ring out and she didn't have a clue what I was doing.

"She just started crying her eyes out, but she didn't say yes for like five minutes. I was sweating like 'oh no,' it was a long five minutes."

Brooklyn said Nicola didn't respond for five minutes when he proposed

Brooklyn and Nicola met in 2019 and announced their engagement in July 2020. Like so many couples, coronavirus has had an impact on their wedding plans, and Brooklyn recently told HELLO! that they would have liked to have married already if it weren't for the pandemic.

"We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we’d have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," said Brooklyn. "You know, I’ve only just started to travel again, I’m travelling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year."

The couple announced their engagement in July 2020

The London-born star has also relocated to the US and now lives in Beverly Hills with his wife-to-be, and said that they are so happy together it means he hasn't found it difficult moving away from his family – mum Victoria, dad David, and siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

"No, because I'm marrying my best friend so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice," he confessed.

