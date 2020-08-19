The big sign that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are already married Has Brooklyn let slip news of a secret wedding?

An Instagram comment has sparked new rumours that Brooklyn Beckham, 21, is already married to 25-year-old fiancée Nicola Peltz.

ROYAL WEDDINGS: Kate Middleton and Prince William's full wedding menu revealed

When Nicola shared an Instagram snap of them both and captioned it "my forever", Brooklyn was quick to comment "my wife" followed by three love heart emojis. His comment has received over 1,000 likes as fans caught on to the potential slip-up about his marital status.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Brooklyn's sweet engagement to Nicola

Many Instagram users responded with hearts in the comments and words like "perfect couple" and "soulmates", while one person declared them "the most attractive couple on earth".

STUNNING: A look back at Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's beachfront wedding

Brooklyn's mother Victoria Beckham had already instigated rumours about the couple being husband and wife when she shared a candid snap of Brooklyn alongside his younger brother Cruz.

Brooklyn sparked marriage speculation with this selfie

Eagled-eyed fans honed in on Brooklyn’s left hand - where he was sporting a simple gold band. Nicola has also shown Brooklyn on social media wearing the ring, but it has not yet been confirmed whether this is just his own engagement ring, and not an actual wedding band.

OOPS: All the most hilarious royal wedding moments caught on camera

Brooklyn and Nicola’s engagement was originally announced on Instagram in July with a romantic statement from Brooklyn, who wrote: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."

Brooklyn's mother Victoria Beckham is thrilled for the couple

It's clear Brooklyn's mum Victoria is thrilled with the news of the couple's engagement, as earlier in August she posted a beautiful image of the happy couple with the words, "The sweetest couple at sunset".

DISCOVER: 41 vegan wedding menu ideas - try these tasty suggestions

The picture did not come without controversy though, as it sparked a debate about whether Victoria had photoshopped the image background.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.