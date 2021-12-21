Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz's hidden addition to £350k engagement ring revealed

Brooklyn Beckham proposed to Nicola Peltz in July 2020 with a huge diamond engagement ring, but fast-forward one year and it appears as though she's made a subtle addition to her ring finger.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself pressing her left hand up to a window while her family did the same on the other side. "I love you mama and @bradleygpeltz," she wrote. The snap provided another stunning close-up look at Nicola's dazzling rock, which is estimated to be worth around £350,000. But we couldn't tear our eyes away from the gold chain band nestled underneath the huge central diamond of her engagement ring – after all, it was a stark contrast to her diamond-studded band.

Gemologist Alexandra Michell from Prestige Pawnbrokers has previously told the Mail Online: "The central stone is approximately 5cts and appears colourless, and with a classic emerald cut, it is usually a good indication that the diamond is very clean with minimal imperfections."

The actress sported a gold band next to her engagement ring

Brooklyn's mother Victoria Beckham shared the exciting news that her son was engaged on Instagram with a photo of the couple at their family country home in the Cotswolds.

She captioned it: "The MOST exciting news! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x @Davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

Brooklyn sparked marriage rumours when he was spotted with a gold ring

Although the couple have remained tight-lipped about their wedding plans, they previously sparked marriage rumours after Brooklyn was spotted wearing a gold band on his left hand.

The pair shared a kiss in their new $10.5million home in Beverly Hills and the model's hand could be seen resting on his fiancée's back. Beady-eyed fans rushed to the comments to write: "Are you married now then? Wedding band on left hand?" and: "Are you married!?"

