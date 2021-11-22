Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's living room inside $10.5m home is not what we expected The photographer lives in a modern Beverly Hills home

Brooklyn Beckham's fans were treated to a new look inside his stunning home with fiancée Nicola Peltz over the weekend as she hosted a girls night for her friends.

The photographer was pictured in the minimalist living room holding a wooden chopping board with homemade garlic bread and glass containers of dipping oil – yum! "Look what baby made for girls night in," Nicola gushed. Following a neutral theme, the room was decorated with plush white carpets and cream walls, complete with a cosy electric fireplace with a marble surround.

A TV was positioned on the wall above the lit fire, while a modern glass coffee table holding a candle could be seen behind Brooklyn. The couple added a personal touch with built-in shelves that held family photos, crystals and books.

This comes just days after Victoria and David Beckham's son showed off his cute new Christmas decorations.

Brooklyn was pictured in the couple's living room

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Brooklyn revealed the pair had already begun to get into the festive spirit by putting up a miniature Christmas tree. "Our tree is so baby," Brooklyn captioned the snap which showed a tiny white tree covered with nothing but white lights and positioned next to the frosted windows.

Though Brooklyn remains close to his family, during the COVID-19 crisis he made the decision to isolate with Nicola in New York while David, Victoria, Romeo, Cruz and Harper remained at their £5 million barn conversion in the Cotswolds.

The couple showed off their Christmas decorations

Now, Brooklyn and Nicola live in a new Beverly Hills home that they purchased in June for $10.5 million, complete with five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a rooftop terrace, a swimming pool, a yoga room and a juice bar.

Asked if it had been difficult moving away from his family, Brooklyn told HELLO!: "No, because I'm marrying my best friend so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice." The pair hope to tie the knot in 2022.

