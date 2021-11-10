Exclusive: Brooklyn Beckham on building a new life in the US - 'I have a bubble with Nicola now' The 22-year-old is loving his new life in the US

Brooklyn Beckham is following in his famous mother's footsteps and delving into the world of fashion after being crowned Superdry's first sustainability ambassador. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the 22-year-old opened up about how Victoria and David Beckham have influenced his latest project, as well as his exciting new life in the US with fiancée Nicola Peltz.

Of course, it's no secret that the Beckhams have always had a tight-knit bond, and Brooklyn even cites his parents among his biggest fashion influences. "I have a few, obviously my mum and dad and also my fiancée," he said.

Brooklyn was recently announced as Superdry's new sustainability ambassador

"My mum's always been like: 'Oh, wear that or don't wear that', but I've always loved dressing myself. I've been through so many different and interesting styles. You know, I was into the skinny jeans and then I was into the skater look with the baggy bottoms and a baggy top."

The 22-Year-old has a close bond with both his parents and siblings

Though Brooklyn remains close to his family, during the COVID-19 crisis he made the decision to isolate with Nicola in New York while David, Victoria, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, isolated at their £5million barn conversion in the Cotswolds. Now officially settled in the US, Brooklyn and Nicola have since taken up residence in their new Beverly Hills home, and the pair are happier than ever.

Brooklyn now lives in Beverly Hills with his fiancée Nicola Peltz

Asked if it had been difficult moving away from his family, Brooklyn replied: "No, because I'm marrying my best friend so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice."

The pair are hoping to tie the knot in 2022 and have recently begun planning their wedding:

"We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we’d have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," said Brooklyn. "You know, I’ve only just started to travel again, I’m travelling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year."

As for his Christmas plans, Brooklyn will most likely be celebrating the holiday season in the US. "I am so busy with work right now so it's kind of wherever work takes me," he explained. "I think I'm going to be with my fiancée's family so I'm very excited."

Now a sustainability ambassador for Superdry, Brooklyn is working hard to live a more eco-conscious life, but it was originally a trip with Sir David Attenborough that inspired him to change his lifestyle:

"David Attenborough was talking to me about it and it just made me realise: 'Oh my gosh we really need to do something' and ever since then... I went vegan for a year. I also don't drive everywhere now, I cycle, even taking shorter showers so I try to do it bit by bit. I also try to tell other people about it and use my influence."

Celebrating his new role with the brand, on Tuesday evening Brooklyn was spotted attending the Superdry x Brooklyn Beckham launch event alongside Nicola. Other celebrities in attendance included Emma Weymouth, Lady Kitty Spencer, Jade Holland Cooper and Pixie Lott.

