Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's hilarious wedding mishap at Beverly Hills mansion

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden are starting the new year with a big celebration as they mark their seventh wedding anniversary.

The happy couple said 'I do' in a ceremony at their Beverly Hills home back in 2015, but it wasn't all smooth sailing – their wedding guests were left laughing after a mishap with the rings. According to the MailOnline, Cameron and Benji's five-year-old ring bearer Sparrow Madden – the son of Benji's twin brother Joel and Nicole Richie – dropped one of the couple's wedding bands.

"He dropped the ring and it rolled around. The audience began to chuckle," a source said. "But as both brothers – groom Benji and best man Joel – got on their hands and knees looking for it, the guests broke out into full laughter."

And that wasn't the only mishap – the lights also reportedly went out just seconds before Cameron was due to make her entrance!

The couple got married at home in 2015

Regardless, the couple – who had a whirlwind seven-month relationship before getting married – tied the knot in front of friends such as Christina Applegate, Drew Barrymore and Gwyneth Paltrow.

"We got married in our living room in front of our friends," Cameron told radio host Andy Cohen. "Had a little party in our backyard on the tennis court and yeah. Otherwise it would have been something else."

The Charlie's Angels star, 49, recently shared some inside information about her first impressions of the Good Charlotte frontman when they met back in 2014 through Joel and Nicole.

Nicole Richie's son Sparrow (pictured in 2014) was the ring bearer

She revealed on the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast: "I met mine through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law, I met them first and then they didn't set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other."

The Bad Teacher actress recalled the first time she set eyes on Benji, telling fans she "saw him walking towards me and I was like, 'Huh, he's hot, I haven't seen him before.'"

But it wasn't just the physical attraction that drew her to her now-husband. "When I saw...who he was, that's what made me really be like, 'Oh you, you're special, you're the guy, you're the hidden gem in my life.'"

