Jack Osbourne, Ricki Lake & 6 more stars ringing in 2022 newly-engaged or married

Christmas and New Year are always a popular time for engagements or winter weddings, and it seems that this year is no exception judging by the number of famous faces who are ringing in 2022 newly-engaged or married!

From former Strictly Come Dancing finalist Georgia May Foote to Coronation Street actor Paddy Wallace, discover which loved-up stars are kicking off the year on a high, and see the romantic photos of their celebrations…

Georgia May Foote and Kris Evans

Former Coronation Street star and Strictly Come Dancing finalist Georgia May Foote announced her engagement to Kris Evans, her boyfriend of three years, on New Year's Eve. Sharing a photo showing off her stunning engagement ring, the overjoyed actress wrote: "30/12/2021 Mrs Evans to be. Of course I am still crying. @krisevansmusic I love you beyond words and I am honoured you have chosen me."

Georgia May Foote is engaged to Kris Evans

Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack confirmed he had proposed to his girlfriend Aree Gearhart over the Christmas break with a sweet photo of them together while she flashed her engagement ring at the camera. "Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me. She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her," he wrote.

"She's truly a magical being with a bigger heart than anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier than I am right now," Jack continued.

Jack Osbourne proposed to his girlfriend Aree Gearhart

Ricki Lake and Ross Burningham

It was a particularly memorable start to the year for Ricki Lake and her fiancé Ross Burningham, who tied the knot at their home on 2 January. Sharing photos from their laidback al fresco nuptials on Instagram, the TV star told fans: "We did it! 1/2/22. Ross and I said I DO!"

Ricki Lake married her fiance on 2 January

Gemma Collins and Rami Hawash

Former TOWIE star Gemma Collins confirmed she was engaged to her partner Rami Hawash just days before the New Year, after they rekindled their romance during lockdown.

While she hasn't yet revealed when Rami popped the question, Gemma did drop some hints that he had proposed for a second time in an Instagram post on Christmas Day, where she wrote: "Merry Christmas to the one I LOVE thank you for making my life so complete @rami_hawash_I love you looking forward to our life together forever."

Gemma Collins and Rami Hawash are engaged for a second time

Paddy Wallace and Rachel Atkins

Paddy Wallace, who previously played Jude Appleton in Coronation Street, shared photos from his candlelit winter wedding to fiancée Rachel Atkins on Christmas Day. "Merry Christmas from the Wallaces! What a year!" the actor captioned the snaps.

Former Corrie star Paddy Wallace married days before Christmas

Johanna Konta and Jackson Wade

Professional tennis player Johanna Konta tied the knot with her fiancé Jackson Wade less than two weeks before Christmas, and appears to be on cloud nine following her big day. Sharing a look at her wedding photos and chic Max Mara wedding dress on Instagram, the newlywed wrote: "Two weeks of being a Mrs."

Johanna Konta married in the lead up to Christmas

Rebecca Ferguson and Johnny Hughes

Former X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson announced her engagement to her boyfriend Johnny Hughes over the New Year weekend. The singer shared a trio of photos of them together, calling him "the love of my life."

"Dreams can come true," she added.

Rebecca Ferguson revealed she is engaged to "the love of my life"

Dr Jennifer Ashton and Tom Werner

Good Morning America's Dr Jennifer Ashton revealed that she was engaged to her partner, Tom Werner, live on air, before sharing a loved-up photo with her new fiancé on Instagram. In a photo of the pair together, she wrote: "I said YES! to Tom Werner," alongside a ring and a heart emoji.

Dr Jennifer Ashton confirmed her engagement live on air

