Cameron Diaz's touching wedding toast to Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz delivered a heartwarming toast to her new husband Benji Madden at their magical wedding with which they kicked off the New Year. The stunning blonde actress spoke before the couple's 127 guests to tell them and her new hubby: "I waited because I didn't want to settle."



According to MailOnline, the My Best Friend's Wedding star added: "Now I got the best man ever. My special man. He's mine."



Other touching details of their big day – which took place at Cameron's Beverly Hills mansion on Monday – include the four-time Golden Globe nominee walking down the aisle to Nat King Cole's Stardust in a sparkly gown with a low-cut back.

VIEW GALLERY

Cameron and Benji tied the knot on Monday evening





Wedding guests included Christina Applegate, Wiz Khalifa, and Constance Leto – the mother of Cameron's Oscar-winning ex Jared Leto.



Other reported guests included bridesmaid Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, Samantha Ronson, Toni Collette, Nancy Juvonen, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, and Benji's grandmother 'Jesse.'



Unexpected comedy came in the form of the couple's five-year-old ring bearer Sparrow Madden – the son of Benji's twin brother Joel and Nicole Richie – dropping one of the couple's wedding bands.



"He dropped the ring and it rolled around. The audience began to chuckle," a source told MailOnline.

VIEW GALLERY

The stunning star told her new hubby and their guests: "I waited because I didn't want to settle"





"But as both brothers – groom Benji and best man Joel – got on their hands and knees looking for it, the guests broke out into full laughter."



Further entertainment included performances by three-time Grammy nominee Ryan Adams, who serenaded the pair solo on his guitar, as well as four-time Grammy winner Lionel Richie (Nicole's adopted father), who performed his 1977 Commodores hit, Easy, on piano.



As an A-list Hollywood actress, there was naturally a dress change for the bride, who, before cutting the cake, could be heard asking Pussycat Dolls' Robin Antin and another friend to help her into her short-sleeved reception gown.



Friends and family enjoyed the festivities until the early hours of the morning, as DJ Patrick Belton mixed tunes from the likes of Rihanna, Warren G, Pharrell Williams, MIA, Bruno Mars, Jessie J, and Cameron's high-school friend Snoop Dogg.