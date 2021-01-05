Cameron Diaz had two engagement rings – and they will blow your mind Cameron and Benji Madden are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary today

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary today, after Benji proposed with an initial engagement ring back in December of 2014. A few months later, and Cameron was seen wearing another incredible engagement ring shortly after their wedding on 5 January 2015, suggesting that Benji had gifted her another jewel to mark the occasion. Both styles were equally gorgeous, and in honour of their celebration today, we're taking a closer look.

Cameron was first seen wearing a thick yellow-gold ring with multiple diamonds set in the band just three days before news broke that Benji and Cameron were engaged on 19 December 2014. It was not confirmed whether this was her engagement ring, but she went on to wear the same style consistently. The design offered something different to traditional engagement rings, without a central stone, but that soon changed.

Cameron Diaz's first engagement ring

Fast forward to 2015, and Cameron was papped wearing an enormous stone set on a sleek gold band, while the original wider band had disappeared.

Cameron Diaz's second engagement ring

Cameron and Benji opted for an intimate wedding at their Beverly Hills home after a whirlwind seven month relationship.

"We got married in our living room in front of our friends," Cameron told radio host Andy Cohen. "Had a little party in our backyard on the tennis court and yeah. Otherwise, it would have been something else."

Cameron was introduced to Benji by his sister-in-law Nicole Richie, and she said there was an instant attraction from the moment they met.

"It was one of those things where everyone tells you, 'You just know when you know.' I was like, 'What does that mean?' Oh, I get it. You just know when you know. Like you're my husband," she explained.

"The first thing I said when I first met my husband was, 'He's hot.' How come I didn't know this before? We had never been in the same circle… You know, nothing matters now that I have my husband. Like, I don't even remember any of that."

