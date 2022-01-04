7 celebrity weddings to look forward to in 2022: Brooklyn Beckham, Kourtney Kardashian, more It's set to be a big year for celebrity weddings

Weddings have taken a backseat over the past couple of years, with many cancellations and delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But both the UK and US are seeing a surge in wedding bookings for 2022, and a number of celebrities are among the couples hoping to tie the knot in the next 12 months.

RELATED: Planning a 2022 wedding? Here's everything you need to think about

They include David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn, who said he would have already been married by now if it wasn't for the pandemic, and Britney Spears, who is finally getting her dream of marrying Sam Asghari after her conservatorship was ended in November 2021. Here are just a few special celebrations we're looking forward to…

Loading the player...

WATCH: See nine of the most beautiful celebrity weddings

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Pandemic permitting, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are eager to get married in 2022 – so much so that the budding chef has already taken to referring to his bride-to-be as his wife.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz hope to marry in 2022

"We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," Brooklyn previously told HELLO!. "You know, I’ve only just started to travel again, I'm travelling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year."

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Brooklyn Beckham's wedding plans

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding is set to be one of the big celebrity events of the year, if previous Kardashian weddings are anything to go by. The pair announced their engagement in November, and Kourtney hinted that 2022 could be the year they're planning to say 'I do' in an Instagram post to celebrate the New Year, writing: "2022 the best is yet to come."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in November 2021

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears may get the wedding she has longed for in 2022, after announcing her engagement to long-term boyfriend Sam Asghari in September 2021. The singer has not yet opened up about her wedding plans, but previously revealed that fashion designer Donatella Versace was working on her wedding dress, telling her fans the gown was being created "as we speak".

Britney Spears is expected to marry in 2022

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa are tipped to tie the knot in the next 12 months, after announcing their engagement in September 2021. The actress previously likened wedding planning to her 2009 movie, Bride Wars, telling Entertainment Tonight: "Obviously, we're so excited. But the idea of planning a wedding is, like, a lot, it's a lot… I made a whole movie about it."

Kate Hudson is busy wedding planning with Danny Fujikawa

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

Strictly couple Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have previously suggested that they will marry in the next 12 months if travel restrictions allow them to plan the destination wedding they are hoping for. When Steph McGovern asked Gemma about their wedding on Steph's Packed Lunch in 2021, she replied: "We're obviously not going to do it this year given everything that is going on, the only thing we have agreed on so far is that we are going to do it abroad."

GALLERY: See the Strictly pros' wedding and engagement photos

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez plan to marry abroad

Binky Felstead and Max Darnton

They may have said 'I Do' in a civil ceremony in 2021, but Binky Felstead and Max Darnton are planning for a bigger, second wedding in Corfu in 2022. Looking ahead to the celebrations, Max told HELLO!: "We've hired a big boat to sail around the coves, go snorkelling and have a BBQ on the beach. We've rented a cliffside venue for the day of the wedding then we've hired a private beach restaurant for the day after, for Bloody Marys and story sharing."

MORE: See exclusive photos from Binky Felstead's civil ceremony

Binky Felstead is planning a second wedding in Corfu

Oritsé Williams and Kazz Kumar

While they have not yet confirmed their wedding date, it is likely JLS singer Oritsé Williams and Kazz Kumar may tie the knot in 2022, following their engagement in October 2021. When the couple shared their engagement news exclusively with HELLO!, plans were already well underway for the big day, with the musician revealing: "With an Asian and an Afro-Caribbean family coming together, we're going to have good food, good music, good vibes and a great time – that's for sure."

Oritse Williams announced his engagement to Kazz Kumar in HELLO!

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!'s brand new bride guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.