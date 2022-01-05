Paris Hilton continues epic 7-week honeymoon at luxury £7k a night Maldives resort The newlywed has already visited Bora Bora, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands

Married life is looking very good for Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum, who are on week seven of an epic globe-trotting honeymoon following their wedding in November.

The newlyweds have been visiting some of the most luxurious honeymoon destinations in the world, and rung in the New Year in the Maldives after visits to Bora Bora, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands.

The couple have most recently been staying at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi resort, where Paris has been sharing lots of photos from their luxurious over-water villa, complete with its own swimming pool and private terrace.

Similar villas at the resort cost as much as £7,000-per-night, and provide the utmost luxury and exclusivity for guests, with 11 restaurants and bars, a spa and wellness centre, and the offer of a number of once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Sharing photos from the romantic break on Instagram on Tuesday, Paris wrote: "Play with fairies. Ride a unicorn. Swim with mermaids. Chase rainbows. Work like a boss babe."

Paris Hilton is on honeymoon in the Maldives

Previous stops on their honeymoon adventure have included Mosquito Island in the British Virgin Islands, and even London, where Paris shared sweet photos of herself and Carter exploring the sights along with the caption: "Travelling the world with you for our honeymoon over the past weeks has been a dream come true."

The couple kick-started the trip in Bora Bora, where they stayed at the Conrad Bora Bora Nui resort, another dreamy honeymoon destination where they enjoyed romantic boat trips, dinner dates and swimming.

Paris shared her wedding photos exclusively with HELLO!

They jetted off just days after their lavish wedding, which they shared exclusively with HELLO! in November. The star-studded event was attended by everyone from Nicole Richie to Kim Kardashian, and featured performances from Demi Lovato and Paula Abdul.

