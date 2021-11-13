Paris Hilton commands attention in pink bridal dress for carnival-style wedding party

Paris Hilton marked day two of her three-day wedding celebrations in epic style – rocking a bright pink bridal gown for a carnival-style party.

The hotel heiress and her new husband, Carter Reum, rented out the entire Santa Monica Pier on Friday to host a star-studded 'Paris World' carnival, which was attended by the likes of Demi Lovato, Billy Idol, and Paris' mother Kathy and sister Nicky Hilton.

WATCH: Paris Hilton stuns in pink wedding dress for carnival-style party after multi-million dollar marriage

The 40-year-old was certainly the centre of attention in her eye-catching bedazzled gown, which was cut higher at the front and featured sparkling embellishments throughout, mesh sleeves, and a matching pink veil.

Paris accessorized with heart-shaped pink sunglasses and pink latex platform boots. Her new husband added some pink flair to his outfit too, opting for a blue tracksuit with pink accents.

The couple tied the knot on 11 November in a lavish celebration at her late grandfather Barron's Bel-Air estate where the bride wore the most incredible Oscar de la Renta gown.

Paris looked gorgeous in her pink wedding dress

They got engaged back in February 2021, with Paris revealing that her entrepreneur beau got down on one knee during a "special trip" to a "tropical paradise".

Writing on social media, she said: "When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise.

"As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever.

Paris was joined by her sister Nicky Hilton for the carnival-style celebration

"There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. To see more photos of my birthday dream come true, visit ParisHilton.com. Here's to Love - the Forever Kind."

Paris was presented with a jaw-dropping engagement ring which was designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier. Mike Fried, CEO of Diamond Pro, told HELLO! that the one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry would have been a "gargantuan undertaking by the jeweler" and estimated it is worth $3million.

