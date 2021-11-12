Paris Hilton shares intimate glimpse inside wedding album - exclusive

In a world exclusive, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have opened their wedding album up to Hello! magazine, which is published on Monday.

Hello!'s exclusive images reveal all the unrivalled details from the couple's spectacular marriage ceremony this week, including the star-studded guestlist, the bride's four beautiful wedding gowns and the emotional vows the couple shared.

"Paris was absolutely over the moon," one wedding guest told Hello! "She said: 'It was the best day of my life. I never imagined I could be this happy! I feel like I'm the luckiest girl in the world!'

"You couldn't wipe the smile off her face, especially when she looked at Carter. The two of them are so madly in love."

The beautiful ceremony was filled with emotion, as we can reveal that Carter whispered ‘you look stunning’ to his glamorous bride when he caught his first glimpse of her as she walked down the aisle on the arm of her father, Rick Hilton.

Paris looked beautiful in her wedding dress

The magazine also reveals Paris's wedding vows, which touched on what first captivated her about Carter, who cried during the ceremony.

The event was a star-studded affair

"Paris was so real and sincere in her vows," the guest continued. "She said she was captivated by his smile when they first spent time together. She was really blown away by the way he treated his family and could tell a lot about Carter by the way he treated his mom. And she said she knew she liked Carter a lot because she kissed him first - even though she's never done that before!"

Singer Demi Lovato received a standing ovation for her performance of I Will Always Love You during the reception before guest Paula Abdul jumped on the stage and sang some of her greatest hits, at one point accompanied by Paris and her mother, Kathy Hilton.

To see all the details of Paris and Carter’s breathtaking wedding, pick up the next issue of Hello! magazine, out on Monday.