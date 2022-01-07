Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancée Nicola Peltz's Valentino wedding dresses - all the details The couple are planning to get married in 2022

Plans are well underway for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding, and while the couple are still deliberating over wedding cake flavours, one thing the bride-to-be has already decided is who will design her wedding dress - or should we say, wedding dresses.

The actress is working with Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli to create her bridal look, and previously revealed she has been to Rome twice to choose every detail of her dress - from the fit to the fabric.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham shares touching engagement story

Speaking to CR Fashion Handbook, Nicola opened up about the design process, and also revealed the special role her brother Brad will play in her wedding, giving him the title of "Man of Honour".

"We’ve been to Rome twice, watching everyone in the atelier, they’re just so talented. The first time I went to Rome, I brought my mom and my brother Brad, who’s actually my man of honour, and then Leslie Fremar who’s one of my best friends in the whole world. It is really a beautiful thing to be a part of and it’s very exciting," Nicola said.

Nicola Peltz is set to wear a Valentino wedding dress

The actress is yet to give away any details of the style of wedding dress she has chosen, saying she never really had a vision of her dream gown before. "I have not thought of a specific dress that I want to get married in. So actually finding what that is with Valentino has been really amazing," the bride-to-be divulged. "The creative process has been fun, like finding the perfect fit and fabric."

Nicola is also set to follow in the footsteps of a number of celebrity and royal brides by having an outfit change into a second wedding dress later in the wedding day - we can’t wait to see them!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz announced their engagement in summer 2022

It’s little surprise that Nicola chose Valentino to create her wedding dresses; the Transformers star wore a hot pink gown by the designer at the Met Gala in September 2021, and also sat front row at the Valentino spring/summer 2022 fashion show in Paris just weeks later.

However, with a fashion designer as a future mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham would also have been an obvious choice for designing Nicola’s dress. The actress has long been a fan of Victoria’s designs, and even wore a yellow Victoria Beckham dress in a photo to announce her engagement in 2020.

