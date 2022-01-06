Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding preparations are well underway after fuelling rumours The couple are set to tie the knot this year

Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, recently set tongues wagging after calling his fiancée Nicola Peltz his "wife". However, on Wednesday night, the budding chef put the to rest by confirming that preparations for their upcoming wedding are well underway.

MORE: Victoria Beckham gushes about son Brooklyn in emotional post amid Nicola Peltz wedding rumours

Taking to Instagram Stories, the couple gave fans an insight into the planning by sharing photos from their wedding cake tasting sessions.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares sweet video of Harper and Brooklyn dancing

"On the way to cake tastings @brooklynbeckham," the American actress remarked alongside a snapshot of her beau and an elderly relative.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares intimate insight into family Christmas with husband David

SEE: Victoria Beckham's latest gym photo will seriously impress you

One of the options included a rich red velvet cake, topped with lots of ice butter frosting, and a selection of tartlets with winter berries.

Earlier on in the week, Brooklyn posted three stunning pictures of himself and Nicola ringing in the New Year. He looked dapper in a dark suit while his beloved wore a white mini dress - but it was the caption that confused fans. "Here we come 2022 x me and my wife are coming for you xx," he wrote alongside the snaps.

Nicola Peltz shared this snap of Brooklyn on their way to a cake tasting session

The couple was soon inundated with congratulatory messages, with many taking the "wife" comment as a confirmation that they had tied the knot. "Awe you got married?? Congrats!!! Such a beautiful couple," one wrote, whilst another remarked: "Didn't know you got married congrats."

However, Brooklyn told HELLO! last year that he and Nicola planned to tie the knot in 2022. "We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," he said.

Options include a red velvet cake

"You know, I've only just started to travel again, I'm travelling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year."

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!'s brand new bride guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.