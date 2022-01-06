Binky Felstead shares exciting wedding update ahead of second celebration The Made in Chelsea star is planning a second wedding with Max Darnton

Binky Felstead has said yes to the dress! The former Made in Chelsea star shared the exciting news that she has found her dream wedding dress on Thursday, ahead of her second wedding celebrations with husband Max Darnton in the summer.

Despite tying the knot in a civil ceremony in July 2021, the couple are planning a larger party with all of their friends and family in Corfu later this year, and it appears plans are well underway.

Sharing a photo of herself standing outside bridal shop Browns Bride on Instagram, Binky wrote: "OMG WE HAVE FOUND THE DRESSES!!! I brought my sister-in-law and good friend/ amazing stylist along with me as I love their brutal honesty.

"When I came out behind the curtain in the fourth dress they both burst into tears… I'll take that as a sign this is the right one… that or they had way too much champagne!"

Binky said finding her wedding dress had made her "beyond excited" for her second wedding, although she is still worried about travel restrictions being lifted amid the current spike in coronavirus cases.

Binky Felstead has found her dream wedding dress

"Bring on our summer wedding THIS YEAR!!! ARGHHH. Cannot wait to show you all," Binky concluded.

Binky and her husband married on 23 July 2021, just seven weeks after the birth of their son Wolfie. The mum-of-two wore a Halfpenny London wedding ensemble consisting of a softly draping slip dress under a floral applique bolero for the intimate ceremony – and it will be a tough act to follow.

"I went for understated, but elegant," Binky told HELLO!, while Max added: "Binks looked incredible. India swung the door open just before she walked down the aisle so I got a sneak peek, but I pretended I didn't."

Binky is planning a second wedding with her husband Max Darnton

The groom also shared details about their destination wedding plans, telling HELLO!: "We've hired a big boat to sail around the coves, go snorkelling and have a BBQ on the beach. We've rented a cliffside venue for the day of the wedding then we've hired a private beach restaurant for the day after, for Bloody Marys and story sharing."

