Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's pandemic wedding plans: Everything you need to know Victoria and David Beckham's son will marry next year

While Brooklyn Beckham already refers to his fiancée Nicola Peltz as 'wife', the pair are yet to tie the knot after their 2020 engagement. So, what are the couple's wedding plans?

MORE: Victoria Beckham inspired Brooklyn's engagement ring for Nicola Peltz

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Brooklyn opened up about the disruption that the coronavirus pandemic has had on their nuptials.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham shows off his cooking prowess

"We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," said Brooklyn. "You know, I’ve only just started to travel again, I'm travelling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year."

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham shares touching engagement story as he joins Hoda Kotb and Al Roker on Today Show

LOOK: Harper Beckham looks adorable in velvet bridesmaid dress dancing with big brother Brooklyn

The couple have attended a wedding together amid the pandemic

Asked if it had been difficult moving away from his family, Brooklyn replied: "No, because I'm marrying my best friend so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice."

It is unknown where they will hold the wedding but thoughts are that there could be a US and a UK ceremony given their families come from different places.

Despite only dating for nine months before they got engaged in 2020, Brooklyn and Nicola are one of the cutest celebrity couples, constantly sharing romantic tributes to one another online.

Brooklyn and Nicola hope to say 'I do' in 2022

When the pair got engaged, Brooklyn's mother Victoria was quick to express her joy about the news.

The fashion designer shared a social media post with an image of the pair and a caption which read: "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

It has been heavily rumoured that Victoria will have the honour of making Nicola's bridal gown. After all, Victoria has previously designed wedding dresses for her own bridal line and also for her long-time friend, Eva Longoria. So, she would certainly be in good hands. Watch this space!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.