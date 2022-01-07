Miranda Lambert's eye-popping engagement ring - and how it compares to ex Blake Shelton's The star is married to Brendan McLoughlin

Singer Miranda Lambert was presented with a jaw-dropping engagement ring when her partner Brendan McLoughlin popped the question – take a closer look.

The singer's dazzling rock features a huge rose-hued diamond surrounded by a halo of pavé diamonds set on multiple rose gold bands.

Miranda was once married to Gwen Stefani's now-husband Blake Shelton, and the country star proposed to Miranda with a trilogy engagement ring with a blingy diamond band. It was super sparkly, but the main diamond was significantly smaller than the one she sports now.

Miranda has a gorgeous ring

Miranda decided to keep her second wedding on the down low, and she married Brendan in secret in 2019.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: "I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."

The unique design is even more impressive up close

Since they tied the knot, the singer has shared romantic photographs from their big day revealing they had a rural wedding at a farm just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, and the bride wore a long-sleeved lace gown.

It will come as no surprise that fans adored their wedding day pictures, leaving comments like: " Beautiful picture! Stunning!!" and: "You look great together, congratulations!!!"

Miranda sported a different style of ring when engaged to Blake Shelton

It is believed the couple got engaged just three months after a chance meeting brought them together. Brendan was working with the security team on Good Morning America when the star was appearing on the show with her band, The Pistol Annies. It was love at first sight!

Miranda and Blake didn't have the most amicable break up and since then fans have speculated that certain song lyrics and even full tracks could be referring to the breakdown of their relationship, but no one can be sure as neither party has confirmed it.

