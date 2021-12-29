Lily Collins' ultra-rare engagement ring is SO Emily in Paris Everything you need to know about the star's diamond

The fabulous fashion is one of the many highlights of Emily in Paris, keeping Netflix viewers utterly amazed – and Lily Collins' real-life engagement ring wouldn't look out of place on the set!

The actress is now married to partner Charlie McDowell and back in 2020 he proposed with the most unique diamond. It's a rose-cut gemstone, and the light pink hue makes it so eye-catching.

Since the proposal, Lily has uploaded a number of Instagram posts, showing off the rock. In one, she simply says: “My favourite new accessory”.

Lily's ring could be worth up to $100,000 dollars

Speaking to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Lily revealed more about the precious ring: "It’s a rose-cut diamond. Charlie designed it with Irene". Irene of Irene Neuwirth Jewellery, whose brand is famed for its interesting coloured stones.

Also in the live interview, Kelly Ripa informed Lily that: "Those diamonds yield the longest marriages". A great omen for Lily and fiancé Charlie.

Lily's fiancé Charlie helped design the unique ring

The ring has a bezel setting, which means it is fully affixed to the band. This is quite unusual for an engagement ring, but it means it is much more secure than a prong setting. So there’s no chance of Lily’s diamond becoming loose, which is a good job as this unique ring would also come with a spectacular price tag.

Bonnie Dudeney, a private jeweller has commented on the ring for HELLO! Online:

“This looks like a very pretty rose-cut diamond and at a guess probably weighs between 2 or 3 carats. This style of diamond always appears larger because it is cut flatter than traditional, modern diamonds. It’s lovely ‘light pink’ colour and is exceptionally rare. While hard to place a value on it, it would certainly command a retail price upwards of £65,000”

Lily's fiancé Charlie used self-timer to capture the beautiful moment

According to The Natural Diamond Council: "The rose-cut diamond is more than 500 years old and was popular in the Georgian and Victorian eras [and now they] have made their triumphant comeback in the last five years".

Lily first announced the good news by sharing a photo on Instagram which revealed the moment partner Charlie McDowell got down on one knee. This magic moment happened in front of a breathtaking mountainous backdrop in New Mexico, while the couple were on a road trip together.

The actress and film director Charlie got married at Dunton Hot Springs, a restored 19th-century ghost town that has been turned into a luxury resort outside of Telluride, Colorado.

The star looked stunning on her wedding day

"I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell," Lily wrote alongside photos of the newlyweds in the rural, picturesque location.

