Helen Skelton's glittering engagement ring is giving us Zara Tindall vibes

Helen Skelton is happily married to Richie Myler, but the Countryfile presenter has only shared passing glimpses of her engagement ring since the rugby league player popped the question in 2012.

We've done some digging and found that the TV star sports a gorgeous ring with a large central diamond stone on a delicate pave band, and it would be fit for royalty. It is reminiscent of the rock that Mike Tindall designed for his now-wife Zara (nee Phillips) back in 2010 which has a round solitaire diamond and a similar diamond-studded band.

But in a video with Slingsby Golf Academy, Helen's ring appears to be a halo design.

Following their engagement, Helen posted a picture of the couple on Twitter and wrote: "I am a very lucky lady! Thanks for all your kind messages x." She later added that Richie had "excelled on the ring."

The couple – who now share children Ernie, five, Louis, three, and their newborn baby – tied the knot on 22 December 2013.

The star shared a peek at her halo ring during a video with Slingsby Golf Academy

The TV star wore a 1920s-style bridal outfit, including a white dress with a sweetheart neckline and embellished sheer layer over the top, finished with a satin sash around her waist. Helen styled her blonde hair in a chic updo with a white embellished headpiece fastened on one side, while Richie looked dapper in a black suit.

Helen is often pictured wearing her diamond ring at red carpet events

Helen previously opened up about their relationship in an interview with The Northan Echo. She said: "Marriages and relationships are not all plain sailing, but we approach it like teamwork.

Zara Tindall's ring from her husband Mike

"Rich is the best dad. He's the 'sugar police' when it comes to their diet and insists on routine, whereas sometimes I'm anything for a quiet life, so we're a good balance."

