Miranda Lambert stuns in leather mini skirt for long-awaited announcement

Miranda Lambert had fans in a tailspin after teasing some exciting news on Thursday – and now she's finally confirmed what they had been hoping for after making a huge announcement on Friday.

The country superstar took to Instagram to announce "round two" of The Bandwagon Tour – her co-headlining tour with Little Big Town that first went on the road back in 2018. Sharing a stunning throwback snap of herself with the group on stage, Miranda looked gorgeous rocking a black leather mini skirt.

Highlighting her toned legs, the singer's skirt had fringe detailing around the hem, and she paired it with a waist-cinching belt for added definition.

Completing her look, Miranda wore a simple black, low-cut top and wore her blonde locks down and straight as she raised her arm in the air while embracing her temporary bandmates.

Captioning the image, she wrote: "The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town is BACK. This is one of the most fun tours I’ve ever done. See y’all for round two! Presale begins Jan 11."

Fans rushed to the comment section of the post to share their excitement, with one replying: "What a gang, can't wait!"

Miranda and Little Big Town are going on tour again

A second responded: "I am literally giddy with excitement over this!" A third added: "OMG! One of the best concerts I've ever attended."

The 15-date tour – which will also see Miranda and Little Big Town joined by special guests The Cadillac Three – kicks off in Houston, TX, on 6 May before stops in Charleston, SC, West Palm Beach, FL, Cincinnati, OH, and wrapping up in Camden, NJ, on 11 June.

The previous tour saw Miranda and Little Big Town take to the stage for separate sets of their own hits, before joining forces for a mini-set that included renditions of Tin Man, Girl Crush, and a cover of the Dixie Chicks’ Goodbye Earl.

