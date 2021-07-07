We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Bridal trends may come and go, but the long-sleeved wedding dress remains a firm favourite among celebrities and royals alike. Epitomising elegance, Grace Kelly and Kate Middleton each stunned in lace adorned sleeves, while Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie wowed in luxurious silk. Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Ellie Goulding are just some of the many A-listers who also rocked sleeved gowns on their special day, and you can too.

We've rounded up the best long-sleeved wedding dresses from Net-A-Porter, Monsoon, ASOS, Ghost and more.

The long-sleeved wedding dresses we love

Bardot Lace Bridal Dress, £499, Monsoon

Fit for royalty, Monsoon's Bardot bridal dress reminds us of Duchess Kate's iconic Alexander McQueen gown.

Ivory Long Sleeve Wedding Dress, £149.25, Coast

Simple and understated, wow your wedding guests in this ivory dress from Coast. Fitted with long, elegant sleeves, the classic square neckline and fitted bodice flow into a glamorous fishtail hem that'll trail like a dream down the aisle.

Pearl Rose Bridal Gown, £750, Needle & Thread

The perfect choice for a modern bride, Kate Middleton's go-to brand Needle & Thread has created the dreamiest long-sleeved dress. Sure to stand out, the intricate embroidery is inspired by Victorian floral lace, while the crisp white tulle flows into a romantic pink skirt.

Saffron Lace Wedding Dress, £450, Phase Eight

This floor-sweeping style has been intricately decorated with botanical embroidery all over the long sleeves – simply stunning. Framed by a mesh overlay that falls into a classic V-neckline, this show-stopping style also boasts a subtle train.

Long-sleeved Laurel Dress, £495, Ghost

It doesn't get more timeless than Ghost's 'Laurel Dress'. The high-neck collar is offset with a dramatic, diamond-shaped cut-out and a keyhole detail at the back, plus bohemian puffed long sleeves that cinch at the elbows.

Lace Long Sleeved Wedding Dress, £605, Reformation

Meghan Markle is a huge fan of sustainable fashion brand, Reformation, and the label's bridal collection is seriously gorgeous. The 'Hestia Dress' creates an uber flattering silhouette thanks to its long, lace sleeves and ribbon tie waist.

Lace Kimono Wedding Dress, £295, ASOS

Create the ultimate boho bridal look with this kimono style dress. Drawing the eyes to its billowing lace sleeves, the plunge neck and deep-V back add a feminine and flirty touch.

Andrew Gn Feather-trimmed Wedding Dress, £2,835, Net-A-Porter

Giving off major vintage vibes, this bridal beauty nods to the 60s with its long, feathered sleeves. Made in Italy from an off-white crepe, it's also embellished with shimmering crystals.

Beach Bliss Maxi Dress, $118, Free People

Ideal for beachfront weddings, this off-the-shoulder maxi is available to shop in both the UK and the US.

Plunge Wrap Wedding Dress, £195, ASOS

Bring a hint of sparkle to your big day with ASOS' sequin embellished bridal gown – even the sleeves glisten!

Roksanda Midi Wedding Dress, £1,295, Net-A-Porter

Cool and contemporary, Roksanda's 'Lena Dress' features long sleeves complete with sculptured cuffs that have been designed to resemble roses.

