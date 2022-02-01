Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen reveals his surprising role in daughter Hermione's wedding

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has revealed the surprising role he played in his daughter Hermione's wedding day in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine.

MORE: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen's daughter Hermione ties the knot - exclusive photos

The proud father-of-the-bride not only walked his daughter down the aisle, which he described as his "highlight of the whole day", but he also turned bridal designer by designing her wedding dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A day in the life of Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and his family

"I was very keen that Hermione should wear something elegant; she needed something architectural and youthful. I came up with a simple design – a white satin dress with a nipped-in waist, sweetheart neckline and a little white velvet cape with a [fake] fur trim," Laurence told HELLO! of the classic design, which features long sleeves and a full skirt.

And it was a role that Hermione was happy for her dad to take, sharing: "There was no way I’d say no as I knew he’d have my best interests at heart."

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen designed his daughter Hermione's wedding dress

Laurence had a big part in planning the wedding between his daughter and her husband Drew Marriott, as he also designed the wedding outfits for his wife Jackie and eldest daughter Cecile. The 56-year-old also revealed that the four older bridesmaids were given a red colour scheme but were free to wear what they liked, adding: "I hate that cabin crew look."

GALLERY: See inside Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen's beautiful family home

Meanwhile, the two youngest bridesmaids wore red capes, and Hermione's five-year-old nephew Albion wore a Nehru jacket that matched the lining of Laurence’s own dandy-esque frock coat and the groom’s waistcoat.

Laurence also designed his wife Jackie and daughter Cecile's wedding outfits

Hermione and Drew married at the 12th-century church of St John the Baptist in Cirencester in January, followed by a reception at the Mansion House in Cirencester Park, in front of 130 guests including Downton Abbey creator Lord Fellowes and his wife.

And after being forced to cancel the wedding three times in two years due to Covid restrictions, they were all relieved when the nuptials were finally able to take place.

MORE: 21 unconventional celebrity wedding dresses

"I’ve never been to a wedding where the entire congregation was so close to clapping at every stage. It was a sense of oh my God, we’ve got there – they’ve said: 'I will.'" Laurence said. "There was a massive crowd when we came out of the church to walk down the lovely cobbled streets to Cirencester Park, and everybody was clapping. It was such a powerful moment."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!'s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.