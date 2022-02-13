Inside Dr. Dre's $100m divorce battle with ex-wife Nicole Young

Dr. Dre is just one of the highly anticipated performers at this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show, and he is no doubt excited to jump back on stage after a difficult few years that saw him get divorced and suffer a brain aneurysm.

The hip hop legend parted ways with his wife of almost 26 years, Nicole Young, in June 2020, and at the end of last year, it was reported that the former couple had finally settled their contentious divorce. After 18 months of legal disputes, the rapper allegedly agreed to pay Nicole $100million, according to TMZ.

Under the terms of the settlement, Nicole was paid $50 million immediately and will get the other $50million in one year. Nicole will also keep all her jewelry as well as four vehicles: a Rolls Royce, Range Rover, Escalade limousine, and Spyder motorcycle.

Multiple reports claim that the former attorney is not eligible for spousal support despite reportedly seeking $2million a month and that she had to pay her own legal fees. According to court documents in July 2021, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge ordered the rapper to pay Nicole $293,306 per month until a final decision on the settlement was made.

Dre – who is worth $820million – won the right to keep his master recordings and trademarks, according to reports. He will also retain all Apple stocks, which includes proceeds from his sale of Beats by Dre, which was bought by Apple in 2014 for $3billion.

Nicole and Dre were married for almost 26 years

It has also been claimed that he will keep six vehicles and seven of the couple's properties, including a Malibu home, two homes in Calabasas, and four properties in the L.A. area, including a $100million Brentwood estate.

Following news of the settlement, Dre kicked off the New Year with a terrifying health scare after being rushed to the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The rapper and producer was placed in intensive care at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital in January. Following his release, he told the LA Times: "It’s a really weird thing. I’ve never had high blood pressure. And I’ve always been a person that has always taken care of my health.

The couple with daughter, Truly

"But there’s something that happens for some reason with black men and high blood pressure, and I never saw that coming. But I’m taking care of myself."

He added: "And I think every Black man should just check that out and make sure things are OK with the blood pressure. And I’m going to move on and, hopefully, live a long and healthy life. I’m feeling fantastic."

