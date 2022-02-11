Charley Webb gives rare insight into marriage as she celebrates fourth wedding anniversary The couple married in 2018

Charley Webb shared a very relatable insight into married life on Thursday as she celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with husband Matthew Wolfenden.

MORE: Charley Webb shares rare behind-the-scenes photo from wedding

The former Emmerdale star revealed they were having a low-key night in to mark the occasion, telling fans: “Happy 4 years married. This is what our anniversary looks like. 15 years together, 3 children later. I’m in my pyjamas ready to read my book in bed and @matthewwolfenden55 is watching a cooking programme. Happy Anniversary pal, you wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charley Webb reveals struggle with son Ace

Matthew, meanwhile, shared a photo from when the couple first started dating in 2007 and reflected on their 15-year relationship.

“This photo was taken 15 years ago. We had just ‘got together’… now we’ve been married 4 years and have 3 amazing, beautiful (always annoying) boys running around the house and driving us mad! I knew as we had this photo taken that we’d be together forever. I’d found my soulmate. Love you pal. @miss_charleywebb . Happy anniversary. X”

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary

Charley and Matthew married on 10 February 2018, and have previously revealed that the nuptials were a surprise for their guests, who thought they were attending a party to celebrate Charley’s 30th birthday - and even their sons had no idea.

MORE: The reason Charley Webb designed her bespoke wedding ring

To mark their second anniversary in 2020, Matthew shared a photo showing the shock on their sons Buster and Bowie’s faces as they found out what was happening.

The couple started dating in 2007

He captioned it: "One of my favourite pictures EVER. The moment we announced to a room full of our friends and family that the "30th birthday party for Charley" they were at was actually our wedding! Buster and Bowie had absolutely no idea. The boys' faces caught on camera are priceless."

Charley was pictured in a black sheer party dress adorned with colourful studs, which she later ditched in favour of a stunning Suzanne Neville wedding dress with a long-sleeved lace bodice and figure-hugging crepe skirt with button-back detailing.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!'s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.