Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen planned wedding in 10 days – see all her dresses The couple got engaged and married in 2009

Tom Brady, 44, and his wife Gisele Bündchen, 41, are likely planning to watch the Super Bowl this weekend – it was only last year that he won with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But 13 years ago, the pair were planning their intimate Santa Monica nuptials which included a gorgeous church ceremony and two bridal outfits for Gisele. The couple got engaged in January 2009 and married just weeks later, in the first of two wedding ceremonies within one year.

WATCH: Tom Brady reveals what wife Gisele whispered in his ear after 2021 Super Bowl win

"We planned it in like ten days, and it was perfect," Tom told GQ back in 2009. After saying 'I do', the newlyweds headed home with Gisele's parents, who flew in from Brazil, Brady's parents and his son, John, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

"We went back to the house and I barbecued aged New York strips. We had champagne, a cake, some ice cream. It was a great night.

Tom and Gisele wed in 2009, weeks after getting engaged

"I think you always have this idea that weddings need to be 200 people and you invite everybody, and I'm all for it if people want to do that, but I think there was really something special about just having our parents there."

For their anniversary in 2018, the model shared a photo of the couple kissing in the church, writing: "What a ride these past 9 years have been. I love learning and growing with you. Happy anniversary love of my lifey!"

Gisele wore three wedding dresses across two ceremonies

She wore a lace off-the-shoulder wedding dress with a figure-hugging fit for the church ceremony before she changed into a strappy mini dress from Dolce & Gabbana covered with eye-catching sequins for the evening.

The couple at their second wedding in Costa Rica

But Gisele also wore a third dress for the couple's second wedding in Costa Rica in April. Around 40 guests gathered for a sunset ceremony at Gisele's home in Santa Teresa, and she later shared a snap of herself rocking a long white silk dress as she danced with Tom.

The couple have since welcomed two children: Benjamin and Vivian.

