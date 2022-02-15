Hoda Kotb celebrates Simone Biles' wonderful engagement news

Hoda Kotb has congratulated Simone Biles on her engagement with a heartfelt post shared with fans.

Hoda retweeted Simone's post, revealing the happy news, and added: "Yippppeeeee! Congrats my @Simone_Biles." The pair have been good friends for years, as Hoda regularly attends the Olympics for coverage on NBC and Today, and Simone is a four-time Gold medal winner.

Olympic gymnast Simone revealed the exciting news on her social media channels that longterm boyfriend football player Jonathan Owens had proposed on Valentine's Day.

On Tuesday morning she posted a series of pictures taken from a gazebo in Houston, Texas, where Jonathan plays football.

"The easiest yes," wrote Simone, 24, in all capital letters in her post on Instagram.

"I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! Let's get married FIANCÉ," she continued. On Twitter, she shared: "WOKE UP A FIANCÉE," with a string of tearful emojis.

Hoda congratulated her friend Simone

The photos revealed Simone's stunning engagement ring, an oval-shaped diamond set on a paveéd diamond band. Jonathan, 26, commented on the post: "Ready for forever with you," along with a red heart emoji.

Jonathan also shared the heartwarming news to his own Instagram, writing: "Woke up this morning with a fiancée" while admitting that Simone had "no clue what was coming."

Simone dazzled in a stunning leather mini dress, while her fiancé looked smart in a gray suit with a black turtleneck underneath.

Simone and Jonathan's engagement was shared with fans

The two athletes first met through exclusive dating app Raya right before the pandemic in 2020. Jonathan previously admitted to Texas Monthly that he didn't know who Simone was, and while that might come as a shock to some, it was actually one of the things the gymnast liked about her now fiancé.

Television host Hoda shared in late January live on air that she was parting ways with her long term partner, Joel Schiffman.

The couple has been together for eight years, and got engaged in November of 2019. They share two daughters, Haley, four, and Hope, two. Hoda, 57, and Joel, 63, were first seen in public in 2015.

