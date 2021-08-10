Hoda Kotb excites fans with celebratory sunset photo with fiancé The couple have postponed their nuptials twice

Hoda Kotb created a firestorm surrounding her upcoming nuptials to fiancé, Joel Schiffman, when she shared a rare snapshot with him on Instagram.

The Today show host sent her social media followers into a tailspin with a simple, sunset selfie alongside her future husband.

MORE: Hoda Kotb surrounded by family to mark special celebration on return from Tokyo

While the photo was posted to celebrate Hoda's birthday, it sparked a reaction from fans who began discussing their marital status.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hoda Kotb showcases impressive hair hack

The couple - who have had to postpone their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic - looked adorable in the photo as they hugged in front of a beautiful sunset.

Hoda captioned it: "Goodbye Aug 9... loved our ride around the sun," and the comments flooded in. Amongst the well-wishes were a number of people who began discussing their marriage.

MORE: Hoda Kotb's poolside snapshot gets fans talking

MORE: Hoda Kotb praised by fans in wake of challenging health update

One urged: "Marry this man, Hoda. You can always have your wedding on the beach no matter if you have 2 or 25 people. You have a winner," while another agreed and wrote: "I agree! It's taking way too long."

Hoda was celebrating her birthday

But a third then said: "I believe they are already married," which ignited a succession of likes and additional comments.

Judging by the single ring on Hoda's engagement finger, it's unlikely the pair have eloped.

Hoda has also been planning her big day for months and recently opened up on the Today show about her wedding and revealed her sister, Hala, will be her maid of honor.

MORE: Hoda Kotb shares bittersweet post as her Olympics journey comes to an end

READ: Hoda Kotb makes emotional discovery about her daughter during time apart

"You know what's weird is you plan something and you had it all in stone and then everything got uprooted and now we're planning it again and there's something weird," the mom-of-two added.

Hoda and Joel want their loved ones at their wedding

"We're like, 'We're doing it. Should we just do it this summer? Should we wait?' We don't know."

Hoda got engaged to Joel in 2019 and excitedly shared the news live on TV with her co-stars.

She explained how Joel popped the question on vacation: "We ended up having a little dinner on the beach and he was like, 'I have something else I would like to say,' and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, 'Would you be my wife?' I was totally shocked. He had a good poker face."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.