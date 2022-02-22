10 most expensive places to attend a UK wedding – and how much you need to save

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Weddings don't come cheap, not only for the bride and groom planning the big day but also for the guests preparing to celebrate with friends or family. But how much do you actually need to save in order to afford to attend a UK wedding?

New research commissioned by Missguided pulled together the average costs for travel, hotel stays, outfits, alcoholic drinks and more – and it turns out that you may need to put a week of your salary aside.

It found the total average price for guests came to a whopping £685.81, which means you'd have to work for around 44 hours (based on the UK average hourly wage of £15.59) to afford to attend. But that number is even higher if the nuptials are being held in Cheshire East, which was named the most expensive place in the UK to attend a wedding, costing £881.83 or 56.5 hours of work.

However, it's good news for those that live in the Shropshire area, as that would only cost an average of £580.75 or 37.2 hours of work.

Wedding guests will have to save for around one week

Unsurprisingly, most of the money goes towards a hotel, which is very common for wedding guests – even if you're lucky enough to live in the same area as the happy couple, the chances are that they are planning their big day away from their home town. In fact, the research revealed 46% of people would travel over 50 miles to attend a wedding.

Wedding guest dresses and drinks add to the costs

August is the most popular month for couples to get married, and the research found that the average cost of a hotel stay at the weekend would be £228.83. Once you add on the price of a suit or a wedding guest dress – around £196 and £80 respectively – and a £100 wedding gift, that can see your budget quickly creep up.

If you've got a wedding to attend this year, take a look at the top ten most expensive places in the UK and prepare to start budgeting!

1. Cheshire East: £881.83 (56.5 hours)

2. Westminster: £814.12 (52.2 hours)

3. Manchester: £737.43 (47.3 hours)

4. Northumberland: £696.80 (45 hours)

5. Cornwall: £688.45 (44.1 hours)

6. Leeds: £627.58 (40.2 hours)

7. Liverpool: £621.33 (40 hours)

8. Birmingham: £597.04 (38.2 hours)

9. County Durham: £586.60 (37.6 hours)

10. Shropshire: £580.75 (37.2hours)

