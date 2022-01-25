Calling zodiac brides! 12 gorgeous wedding venues for your star sign

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Planning a wedding comes with a plethora of choices, from wedding flowers to venues, dresses and colour schemes. But what if you're struggling for inspiration?

Your star sign could have the answers! AYRE Event solutions have partnered with mystic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman to find 12 ideal wedding themes according to your zodiac and help you narrow down the venue, theme and more…

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February)

Flowers: Orchid

Birthstone: Amethyst

With a love of astronomy, an Aquarius would suit an 'In the Stars' themed wedding where they can control every aspect of their big day. Think galaxy-inspired styling, unique special effects and laser lighting in a venue like The Tetley in Leeds.

Inbaal revealed Paris Hilton's nuptials with Carter Reum was an example of a carefully-planned Aquarius wedding: "The recent wedding of Aquarian Paris Hilton to her Aquarian new husband was a quirky affair, with multiple custom changes and a start time of 11:11 am on 11/11. Why? Because Aquarians do things precisely as they wish and don't adhere to anyone else's expectations."

Pisces (19 February - 20 March)

Flowers: Water Lily

Birthstone: Aquamarine

A 'coven' themed wedding with crystals, water lilies and even ethereal dry ice would be ideal for the Pisces star sign. AYRE Event solutions suggests Mosborough Hall in Sheffield to host the reception.

Aries (21 March - 19 April)

Flowers: Honeysuckle

Birthstone: Diamond

An Aries loves the glitz and glam, so an old Hollywood themed wedding complete with art deco wedding invitations and a 1920s dress code could be the solution. A venue such as the Manor House Lindley in Huddersfield would look beautiful decked out with elegant venue lighting and chandeliers.

Tauruses could enjoy low-key outdoor weddings

Taurus (20 April - 20 May)

Flowers: Lily

Birthstone: Emerald

This star sign loves balance, a relaxed environment, and food – so think a marquee in the garden and food trucks. Just make sure to think about lighting, food and drink and facilities for low-key outdoor weddings.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June)

Flowers: Lavender

Birthstone: Pearl

Colour-pop lavender flowers may not be the only bold statement at a Gemini wedding! The event specialists suggest a book-themed wedding such as Harry Potter or Game of Thrones in a castle-style venue. We're loving Chateau Rhianfa on the Isle of Anglesey or Farnham Castle in Surrey – just add atmospheric lighting.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

Flowers: White Rose

Birthstone: Ruby

Drawn towards the water, Cancerians would suit a beach wedding somewhere like Cornwall. If brides and grooms would prefer a different venue, they can incorporate sand and sun into their big day through texture and colour, such as using blue coloured streamers or confetti. And soft nautical colours would go perfectly with their white roses.

Castle weddings could suit Geminis and Libras

Leo (23 July 23 - 22 August)

Flowers: Sunflower

Birthstone: Peridot

Who better to throw a red carpet themed wedding than a Leo? They reportedly love to be the centre of attention, so actual red carpets and smoke machines at a city-centre hotel would be the perfect match, such as The Queens Hotel in Leeds. Not only are they bound to capture the attention of their guests, but passers-by will also be keen to catch a glimpse of the beautiful couple's lavish nuptials.

Virgo (23 August - 22 September)

Flowers: Chrysanthemum

Birthstone: Sapphire

A Virgo is the Marie Kondo of star signs, as they love to keep everything in their life organised and clean. With this in mind, they would suit a minimalist wedding with a modern venue and a bare bones aesthetic. Perhaps white Chrysanthemums and soft background music inside somewhere like Bassmead Manor Barns in Cambridgeshire – stunning!

Libra (23 September - 22 October)

Flowers: Rose

Birthstone: Opal

Libras are swept away by the idea of a fairytale relationship, so what’s more fitting than a Disney themed wedding? From a castle-style venue to spark effects during the first dance, they're sure to make a breathtaking big day.

Inbaal commented: "Last summer, Libran Gwen Stefani married Gemini Blake Shelton in a country chic wedding. Carson Daly, who officiated, described the marriage on the Today show: 'It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was as country and down-home and fun as Blake is.' Libras are elegant, Geminis are fun. What else could it have been?"

Minimalist or zen wedding venues could be perfect for Scorpios and Virgos

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November)

Flowers: Dark Red Geranium

Birthstone: Topaz

Scorpios love meditating, being in their own headspace, and feeling zen. Considering this, they would suit a zen themed wedding with a soothing wedding playlist, calm colours and an intimate setting, such as a country house with open green areas. We've got our eye on Swancar Farm Country House in Nottinghamshire, a charming venue complete with wooden beams, exposed brick walls, and even a barn and orangery.

Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December)

Flowers: Carnation

Birthstone: Tanzanite

A destination themed wedding could be on the cards for a Sagittarius since they have a love for pets and travelling. Think table names based on their favourite places to visit, references to animal print, and a photobooth enabling them to change the background to their dream holiday destination. Why wait until the honeymoon when they could bring the safari vibe to their big day?

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January)

Flowers: Pansy

Birthstone: Garnet

This star sign likes to take control and be a leader in most situations, so a sports day themed wedding could work well for a Capricorn. A cricket club with an idyllic setting or a hotel with an onsite golf course (such as The Dartmouth Hotel) could make for the perfect wedding venue. The happy couple could even consider adding staging and a big screen to stream any live sport as part of their entertainment.

