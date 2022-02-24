Prince Charles and Princess Diana's engagement photos reveal 'disconnect' in their relationship – expert

It has been 41 years since Prince Charles and Princess Diana were pictured together at Buckingham Palace following their engagement.

Although this was expected to be an exciting step in their relationship, a body language expert has now revealed how they might have been feeling behind the scenes. While Diana appeared nervous and uncomfortable, Charles was reportedly lacking sincerity in his emotion, according to their body positions and gestures.

WATCH: Prince Charles says 'whatever in love' means in engagement interview

Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Slingo, explained: "Diana had been plunged into the limelight on a global scale and in her official engagement photos it’s apparent that this level of attention was obviously very daunting and all new to her.

"Charles, however, was more used to being in the public eye and the expressions he is displaying in the photos don’t seem to be consistent with the emotions he is trying to convey. Instead, we can assume that Charles is just going through the motions because, unlike Diana, he was so used to having his photograph taken."

Princess Diana was pictured giving herself a "self-reassurance hug"

Although this was just the start of the intense scrutiny into their relationship, which ended in divorce in 1996, Darren said Diana was already showing signs that she was intimidated by the public attention.

"Diana appears nervous and in some photos is seen with her arm positioned across her chest in what is known as a self-reassurance hug. This posture tends to be adopted by those that are feeling uncomfortable in their environment, suggesting Diana was nervous and quite intimidated by the level of attention she was receiving," he added.

Diana looked striking in a blue suit that matched her sapphire and diamond engagement ring, while her future husband opted for a grey suit. Speaking of the late Princess of Wales' "appropriate" outfit, Darren continued: "The royal blue suit she wore to announce her engagement to Charles may be an iconic outfit of the ‘80s, but it was everything Diana was not. The high neckline and longer skirt would have adhered to Royal protocol, but seems a little too stuffy and sensible for her liking.

The couple got married in 1981

"It would have been the ‘appropriate’ choice for Diana to wear, given the official occasion she was wearing it to, but I can’t help but feel she looks uncomfortable and defensive while sporting it - suggesting she didn’t enjoy the spotlight she was being thrust into."

By comparison, Charles was "calm" and "comfortable", but there was a reported disconnect between the couple – at a time when they should have been closer than ever.

"He lacks sincerity in his emotion - this is visible by his face failing to appear completely engaged - and there appears to be a disconnect between himself and Diana, as he is leaning away rather than in towards his fiancée," Darren said.

Charles and Diana went on to get married on 29 July 1981 at St Paul's Cathedral, and they welcomed sons Prince William and Prince Harry in 1982 and 1984 respectively.

