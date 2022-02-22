Prince William's wedding mishap with Prince Charles' wine-powered car revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding in 2011 had all the appearances of a fairytale, but there was a small mishap that went largely unnoticed by fans – until his father Prince Charles pointed it out!

The Prince of Wales allowed his eldest son to borrow his convertible Aston Martin Volante as the newlyweds departed Buckingham Palace for Clarence House. The sports car was a 21st birthday gift to Charles from the Queen, but it wasn't a very smooth ride when William got behind the wheel.

WATCH: Prince William & Kate Middleton Drive Out From Buckingham Palace After Their Wedding

Why? He accidentally left the handbrake on!

The Sun's royal photographer Arthur Edwards said on the BBC's Desert Island Discs: "I was talking to Prince Charles about that. I said: 'Did you mind him borrowing your car?' Because he loves that car. It was a birthday present from his mother on his 21st birthday.

The Duke of Cambridge drove his father's Aston Martin

"He said: 'Oh, no. He asked me if he could use it.'"

When asked if there was a problem with it, Prince Charles apparently answered: "Yes. Because he didn't take the handbrake off."

Pictures show the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge beaming at each other as they drove through the palace gates. For their big day, the car was decorated with red, white and blue streamers and rosettes and an 'L' learner plate on the front, as well as a 'JU5T WED' number plate.

But did you know that the Aston Martin was also fuelled by wine and cheese?

The car was given to Prince Charles for his 21st birthday

Prince Charles sought a more sustainable fuel source for his car in 2008 in a bid to be more environmentally conscious. Swapping out petrol for a renewable energy source, the royal's car is created by fermenting the sugar and starch components of plant byproducts, which Euronews explained can be accomplished using wine and cheese!

Meanwhile, when Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla left Windsor Castle to travel to their civil ceremony at Guildhall, they chose a Rolls Royce Phantom VI which was originally presented to the Queen for her Silver Jubilee in 1978. It was also used by the Earl and Countess of Wessex for their wedding in 1999.

