Kristen Bell reveals epic bridal shower – with the most unusual wedding outfit The actress celebrated with her friend

Kristen Bell may have chosen to have a very low-key wedding with her husband Dax Shepherd in 2013, but one of her friends appears to have opted for a much bigger celebration in the lead up to her big day.

MORE: Dax Shepherd reveals he had a very famous girlfriend ahead of marriage to Kristen Bell

The Good Place actress, 41, spent the weekend enjoying her friend's bridal shower and sharing snippets of the gathering with her Instagram followers. In one video, the bride-to-be attempted to use her foot to hold her wine glass, bringing it up to her face to take a sip!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard reveal hilarious relationship in bathroom debate

As Kristen panned the camera across the room, the rest of the guests could be seen sitting on white sofas and on the floor as they cheered her on, while a large pink balloon spelling out the word: 'Bride' was fastened above the glass doors.

READ: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's unique marriage revealed

RELATED: Inside Dolly Parton's 56-year marriage to husband she met at 18

Although Kristen's outfit wasn't visible, the dress code appeared to be very casual. Instead of donning a chic white outfit or even a mock wedding dress like many brides-to-be, her friend rocked white tracksuit bottoms and a matching T-shirt, accessorising with a huge tulle cape around her shoulders and her large emerald engagement ring.

The actress shared a look inside her friend's bridal shower

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window star Kristen has never opened up about whether she had her own bridal shower, but it's unlikely given her low-key wedding with Dax.

The couple met at a dinner party in 2007 and Dax popped the question two years later. However, Kristen and Dax waited until same-sex marriage was legalised in California before they said 'I do' at The Beverly Hills courthouse on 17 October 2013.

The dress code was very casual

She ditched the traditional wedding dress for an unconventional black jumpsuit, which she later revealed was Dax's choice.

Speaking of their nuptials, which she described as "so simple and wonderful," she told Entertainment Tonight: "I remember my husband picked out my outfit. I thought we were going to go in jeans. I didn't have high expectations." When Dax chose to wear a tuxedo, Kristen turned to her fiance for fashion advice.

Kristen wore an unconventional black jumpsuit on her wedding day

"He went into my closet, picked out this black jumpsuit, and then we got into his Lincoln and he had made a playlist of all my favorite songs," she continued.

The pair are doting parents to two daughters: Lincoln, who was born in 2013, and Delta, who they welcomed in 2014.

READ: Faith Hill shares rare insight into married life with Tim McGraw

Read more HELLO! US stories here