Faith Hill shares rare insight into married life with Tim McGraw The 1883 stars have been married since 1996

Faith Hill has praised her husband Tim McGraw for helping her through the death of her father Ted Perry in 2019 and visiting Ted "daily".

Ted had Lewy body dementia and Faith admitted it was a "long passing".

"It's difficult to lose parents just a couple of years apart and watch them pass right in front of you. My dad had Lewy body dementia and it was difficult to watch a man you know be someone that you don't recognize," she shared; her mom Edna passed away in 2016.

"My dad adored Tim and Tim would visit him daily," she told People magazine.

"He was so present for the passing of both my parents. You reveal yourself when you are going through struggles and that's just another layer of partnership."

Faith and Tim, both 54, have been happily married since 1996 and together they share three daughters, Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and 20-year-old Audrey.

Tim with Faith's father Ted

Their youngest had a difficult start to life; she was born prematurely on 6 December and had to stay in ICU for some time after her birth. Thankfully, Audrey was discharged from hospital on Christmas Eve - and since then, the family celebrates by decorating their Christmas tree on 6 December every year.

The pair are now starring together in the Yellowstone spinoff 1883, which wrapped its first season last week.

They play early 19th-century travelers, the ancestors of Yellowstone family the Duttons, Margaret and James Dutton, as they travel through the Great Plains to the Wild West.

Faith and Tim are now starring together in the highly-anticipated Yellowstone spinoff 1883

The country music power couple are joined by a number of huge names, including two-time Oscar nominee Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett.

Set nearly 150 years before the events of Yellowstone, the series shines a light on the Dutton family's humble beginnings.

As the official description from Paramount+ reads: "1883 is the origin story of how Yellowstone's Dutton family came to own the largest ranch in Montana. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land - Montana."

