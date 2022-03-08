Alex Jones shows off dazzling engagement ring just like Princess Beatrice's The One Show host got engaged and married in 2015

Alex Jones has been married to her husband Charlie Thomson since 31 December 2015, but we haven't caught many close-up looks at her engagement and wedding rings until now.

As The One Show host took to her Instagram Stories to share her outfit details with her followers, she inadvertently posted a picture of the dazzling rock on her left hand – which reminds us of Princess Beatrice's engagement ring. The 44-year-old rocked a gorgeous white long-sleeved blouse, writing: "Pretty cuff alert", but we couldn't take our eyes off her silver band that featured a large round diamond in the centre flanked by two sets of baguette diamonds.

Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's daughter Beatrice was given a similar ring by Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi back in 2019. The property developer worked with Shaun Leane to design the royal's dream engagement ring over four months.

Shaun revealed to HELLO!: "He came to me and he knew he wanted a round diamond. He knew he wanted a modern classic; something that had a little bit of difference to it, that wasn't just a classic that we see everywhere. That's why he came to me.

The One Show host showed off her gorgeous rings

"So basically, what I wanted to do with him - because he had an aesthetic for art deco and Beatrice has an aesthetic for Victorian – we fused the two and mixed an art deco element with a Victorian element to the ring so that there was a fusion of their favourite aspects."

Princess Beatrice's engagement ring from Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

However, we doubt Princess Beatrice has ever lost her engagement ring in a hamster cage like Alex! The famous mum was interviewing Stacey Solomon about her engagement to Joe Swash when she said: "Don't lose the ring. I've lost mine twice."

The Welsh presenter added: "Once it was in the hamster cage."

Looking perplexed, Stacey asked: "What was it doing there?" to which Alex replied: "I think I'd given the hamsters avocado and it just slipped off. But I looked everywhere for it."

Alex and Charlie on their wedding day in 2015

In her latest snap, Alex's beautiful ring was nestled next to her matching silver wedding band. She got married to Charlie on New Year's Eve in 2015, four years after they first met at a party in 2011. The ceremony took place in Cardiff Castle’s stone-vaulted 15th-century undercroft, followed by a reception in the castle’s 18th-century library and dining room.

The couple have since welcomed three children, Teddy, Kit and Annie.

