Dax Shepherd reveals he had a very famous girlfriend ahead of marriage to Kristen Bell We didn't see this coming!

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd often open up about their longtime relationship both before they were married and since - but it turns out there's still plenty more their fans don't know.

The dad-of-two made a reveal on his Armchair Expert podcast and detailed a romance he had pre-Kristen with a very famous celebrity.

MORE: Kristen Bell debuts dramatic new look in knee-high boots

Dax confessed that he dated Ashley Olsen and he had nothing but great things to say about the star.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd's spacious living room inside Hollywood home

The news came about while he was chatting about Ashley's clothing line The Row, which she founded with her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen.

He then said: "She's just the most wonderful person. She's fantastic," and admitted he dated her 15 or 16 years ago.

LOOK: Kristen Bell looks gorgeous in daring red leather suit

READ: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen break silence after Bog Saget's death

At the time she was working on her clothing line and he added that "she was putting all her energy and focus into launching that in a big way".

Dax said he was "thunderstruck" by Ashley's beauty

Dax was wowed by her entrepreneurial focus too and said: "So, I was able to see her meet with design teams and, like, run her [expletive] and she handled her business, and it's very impressive."

He gave further insight into both Ashley and Mary's personalities and revealed that they are both "super funny, and sarcastic and intelligent. And they are major [expletive] bosses".

MORE: Inside Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's impeccable $4.3m LA home

MORE: Kristen Bell apologizes for shocking Woman in the House scene

When asked how they met, Dax said it was at a party and he was "thunderstruck" by her beauty.

Dax and Kristen have been married since 2013

Dax and his wife Kristen have been married since 2013 and have two daughters, Lincoln and Delta, together.

They met after Dax and Ashley's brief romance. Kristen was unsure at the beginning of their relationship, however, as her future husband had been in a longtime open partnership and had some addiction battles he was conquering too.

"There was a ton of jealousy, for pretty good reasons," he revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show when discussing the early years of his romance with Kristen.

"I had been in an open relationship for nine years, I was blacked out a big chunk of my life. You know, there were a lot of things for her [Kristen] to be concerned about."

But the couple did more than make it work and have been in a happy marriage since they walked down the aisle and with the help of therapy and hard work they're one of Hollywood's biggest success stories.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.