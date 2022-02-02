Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's unique marriage revealed The couple have made some surprising confessions in the past

While Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are notoriously private when it comes to their children, they've been unexpectedly open about their marriage - especially in Hollywood standards.

The couple have been married since 2013 and have two daughters, Lincoln and Delta, together, but they certainly don't pretend everything is rosy all the time.

MORE: Kristen Bell apologizes for shocking Woman in the House scene

In fact, the couple have had their fair share of ups and downs and Dax was in an open relationship prior to meeting Kristen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's bathroom debate

"There was a ton of jealousy, for pretty good reasons," he revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show when discussing the early years of his romance with Kristen.

"I had been in an open relationship for nine years, I was blacked out a big chunk of my life. You know, there were a lot of things for her [Kristen] to be concerned about."

MORE: Kristen Bell turns heads with gorgeous leggy look in shorts and bikini top

RELATED: Meet the cast of The Woman in the House

Dax - who has also been open about his battles with addiction - and Kristen had both come out of relationships and initially, the Frozen actress said there were "no sparks whatsoever" when they were introduced in 2007.

Dax said he was in a nine-year open relationship before he met Kristen

Once they spent more time together, however, that soon changed. Their romance blossomed but not without issues.

"The first year, you are working out your kinks. I loved it," Kristen said on the talk show, Harry, in 2017.

MORE: Kristen Bell sparks huge reaction with choppy bangs and glasses

MORE: Kristen Bell shares peek inside new $4.3m LA home – and it's so unexpected

"We'd get in a fight — because we would fight, a lot — and I'd, like, yell something then slam the bedroom door, then I'd slam the front door, then I'd get in my car and then I'd skid out the driveway, and then I would sit around the corner in my car.

Kristen said Dax is the best husband and greatest dad to their two children

"And it felt so good, and I realized how incredibly toxic it was only after he pointed it out."

The rollercoaster ride is also the reason they decided to better their relationship through therapy, both joint and by themselves.

MORE: Kristen Bell's children mark dad's important milestone

RELATED: 15 celebrities who don't drink alcohol

This was especially useful during the COVID-19 pandemic when they spent more time together than ever.

"The reality is, if you're living with one human being — I don't care if it's your partner, or your husband, or your wife, whoever it is, your roommate — you need to brush up on your toolbox," Kristen said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Because you will find that person annoying. Relationships take work."

The couple say therapy has improved their marriage

"[Our therapist] suggested that we go to therapy separately, kind of so that we could talk [expletive] about each other," she laughed. "And we did! And it's been great!"

While it's been difficult to navigate their careers, their family life and Dax's relapse in 2020 after 16 years of sobriety, Kristen says they're stronger than ever.

"One of the main reasons I love him is that he's also addicted to growth," she said. "He's addicted to evolving and he was like, 'I don’t want to risk this family and I did, so let's put new things in place to make sure it doesn't happen again,' and we're going back to therapy."

The couple adore raising their two children together and have been branded an inspiration by their fans who love their honestly when it comes to their relationship.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.