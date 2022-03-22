Jenson Button's children pay heartfelt wedding tribute to late grandfather John

Jenson Button has shared some stunning photos of his wedding day with wife Brittny Ward, but the latest snap of the newlyweds with their children Hendrix, two, and Lenny, 14 months, is particularly special.

The Formula 1 driver and his family stood outside Kempa Villa in Palm Desert with Jenson looking dapper in a black suit while his model wife Brittny rocked the first of three gorgeous wedding dresses with a figure-huffing silhouette and off-the-shoulder straps – but did you spot their children's outfits?

Matching with his father, their little boy looked adorable in a white shirt, black trousers and a waistcoat, while Lenny was pictured in her father's arms wearing a white dress and ruffled socks. They both finished off their outfits with pink accents, including matching trainers and a pastel pink bow tie for Hendrix.

The splashes of colour were meant as a sweet tribute to Jenson's father John Button, who sadly passed away in January 2014 at the age of 70, before Jenson's children were born. John traditionally wore a pink shirt for good luck when his son was racing, and after his death, a 'Pink for Papa' shirt was sold ahead of Silverstone in 2014 in an attempt to raise money for the Henry Surtees Foundation. At the time, Jenson donned a pink helmet to honour his father's memory.

Jenson shared a sweet family wedding photo that revealed his children's pink accessories

Jenson captioned the sweet wedding photo: "I’ve totally stolen these lyrics from my wife’s insta, what’s yours is mine hey babe?! @brittnyward," which went on to include a quote from Jordan Davis' song Buy Dirt. He added the hashtags: "#pinkforpapa #married #wedding #loveofmylife #family."

The subtle pink nods didn't go unnoticed by Jenson's followers, with one writing: "The pink shoes have broken me, what a lovely tribute." A second remarked: "Love your kids with touches of pink. #PinkForPapa memories," and a third added: "Love the hints of pink, lovely tribute to your dad."

The couple got married in Palm Desert in March

Jenson – who was previously married to model Jessica Michibata – began dating Brittny in 2016 and the couple got engaged on her birthday in Malibu in the summer of 2018.

They had originally planned to tie the knot in 2019, but the 42-year-old sports star and his partner were forced to postpone their nuptials more than once due to various lockdowns and the arrival of their children.

The couple finally said 'I do' in front of their closest family and friends, including Renée Zellweger and her partner and TV presenter Ant Anstead, on 12 March in California.

