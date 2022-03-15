Jenson Button's model wife Brittny's three jaw-dropping wedding dresses were nothing alike

Formula 1 star Jenson Button's wife Brittny Ward pulled out all the stops for their long-awaited wedding on 12 March with multiple outfit changes – and they were all so different.

The bride, 32, was initially pictured wearing a figure-hugging lace gown with a sweetheart neckline, delicate off-the-shoulder straps and a fishtail skirt. Brittny finished off her look with her hair styled in loose waves and a cathedral-length veil. Photos and videos shared on the couple's social media pages show Brittny rocking her first wedding dress as they sat in their white wedding car, but it wasn't long before she slipped into her second outfit of the day.

One snap shared by a wedding guest showed Brittny standing on the sweeping staircase inside Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California, wearing a satin gown with an embellished corset bodice and a thigh-high split, which she held up to reveal her white garter and sparkling wedding shoes. More photos taken at the reception show the split was actually covered with a sheer gold-embroidered material that matched the bodice.

Brittny initially wore a fishtail wedding dress

Finally, Brittny opted for a plunging glittery jumpsuit with an oversized bow at the back and a flowing train to hit the dancefloor. With flared trousers, the fit was not only ultra-flattering but also allowed her to dance freely with her new husband to ABBA's Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).

The couple celebrated in style with the likes of Renée Zellweger, her TV presenter boyfriend Ant Anstead, and British racing driver Chris Buncombe around two hours outside of Los Angeles.

Jenson shared a sweet photo of the couple which showed a peek at his wife's silky dress

Kempa Villa is a secluded estate that boasts five acres of grounds with sweeping 360-degree views of the rolling mountains – the perfect backdrop for Jenson and Brittny's wedding photos.

Features include a peace pond, an infinity pool, a chef and butler’s kitchens, vineyard and fruit orchard, helicopter access, an indoor/outdoor entertaining bar, a firepit, and a master suite in its own wing which is possibly where the newlyweds spent the night.

The model looked beautiful in a sparkling jumpsuit for the evening reception

Jenson and Brittny began dating in 2016 and got engaged on her birthday in Malibu in the summer of 2018. They had originally planned to tie the knot in 2019, however, the 42-year-old sports star and his partner were forced to postpone their nuptials more than once due to various lockdowns and the arrival of their son Hendrix, two, and daughter Lenny Monrow, 14 months.

Jenson was previously married to model Jessica Michibata, but their one-year marriage ended in 2015.

