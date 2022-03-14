Formula 1's Jenson Button and wife Brittny's surprising A-list wedding guests revealed Can you guess which stars they invited to their wedding?

Jenson Button, 42, and his wife Brittny Ward, 31, said 'I do' in front of their closest family and friends over the weekend, including some A-list wedding guests that may surprise you.

The Formula 1 champion and his model partner looked very loved-up in a series of photos and videos of their romantic wedding day on social media, and one snap was shared by Renée Zellweger's partner and TV presenter Ant Anstead. It showed the newlyweds sitting in the back of their white wedding car with red leather seats. Jenson looked smart in a traditional tux while his bride wore a white lace fishtail gown with off-the-shoulder straps – the first of several of her bridal outfits.

"And just like that….! Mr & Mrs Button! What a perfect day! PERFECT," wrote Ant on Instagram. Brittny simply commented with a red heart, while TV star Mike Brewer wrote: "Congratulations to the pair of you I hope it was a fantastic day and we send all our love."

Ant Anstead shared a photo of the newlyweds

Jenson and Brittny also clearly chose to make lasting memories by hiring a photo booth for the evening reception. The happy couple posed for several snaps with Renée and Ant – the former was wearing a black off-the-shoulder floral dress with her hair styled into an elegant updo, while the latter opted for a classic suit and white shirt.

By this time, the bride had slipped into her second outfit of the day – a satin gown with an embellished corset bodice and a thigh-high split covered with sheer material. And she wasn't finished there, as she later changed into a plunging glittery jumpsuit with an oversized bow at the back and a flowing train to hit the dancefloor to twirl around with her new husband to ABBA's Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead were pictured with Jenson Button and Brittny Ward on their wedding day

Aside from their celebrity friends, Jenson – who was previously married to model Jessica Michibata – and Brittny also likely had two other special guests in attendance – their two children Hendrix, two, and Lenny Monrow, 14 months.

The couple met through mutual friends in Los Angeles in 2016, and Brittny later admitted to HELLO! that she didn't know who Jenson was at the time. "I had no idea what he did for a living or even what Formula 1 was," she said.

They went on to get engaged in the summer of 2018 in Malibu, and they have been planning their wedding for four years. Their original wedding date was set for 2019, however, the couple were forced to postpone their wedding more than once due to the coronavirus lockdowns and the arrival of their son and daughter.

