Formula 1 champion Jenson Button and his model partner Brittny Ward have finally tied the knot, four years after getting engaged.

Exclusive: Brittny Ward reveals Jenson Button's emotional reaction to finding out she was pregnant

In pictures shared on Instagram, the happy couple looked picture perfect as they celebrated in style with the likes of Renée Zellweger, her TV presenter boyfriend Ant Anstead, and British racing driver Chris Buncombe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love in the fast lane - Jenson Button and Brittny Ward

Their original wedding date was set for 2019, however, the sports star, 42, and his love, 31, were forced to postpone their nuptials more than once due to various lockdowns and the arrival of their son Hendrix, two, and daughter Lenny Monrow, 14 months.

MORE: Jenson Button shares adorable photo of eight-month-old baby after major hip surgery

SEE: 6 unmissable wedding photos of The One Show hosts

Jenson looked dapper in a traditional tux, while Brittny stunned in a chic white lace fishtail dress before slipping into a satin number for the night-time festivities.

The couple, who have been together since 2016, got engaged in the summer of 2018. Jenson was previously married to model Jessica Michibata, but their one-year marriage ended in 2015.

British racing driver Chris Buncombe shared this snap

Shortly after their engagement, Brittny spoke exclusively to HELLO! about the proposal in Malibu on her birthday. "We had talked about getting married one day but I definitely wasn't expecting him to propose on that day," she shared. "We were having a few drinks on the balcony? overlooking the ocean.

"I never take pictures but for some reason I wanted to right at that moment and I didn't realise he was getting ready to propose. He was really nervous and told me to put my phone down and then he went down on two knees and asked me to marry him. I was very, very shocked, it was totally unexpected."

The party celebrations looked insane

They were first introduced by mutual friends in Los Angeles, but she had no idea who he was. "I had no idea what he did for a living or even what Formula 1 was; I think it was kind of refreshing, the fact I had no idea who he was made it different for him," she added. "He could just be himself and not have to worry."

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.