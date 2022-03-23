Nadia Sawalha's husband Mark praises Loose Women star's 'tolerance' amid mental health struggles

Nadia Sawalha's husband has been open about his mental health struggles in the past, but the Loose Women star has revealed she is "so proud" of his recent post discussing his "helter-skelter of bipolar peaks and troughs."

The TV producer, 52, praised his wife, 47, for her support and for catering for "my sudden inexplicable dips into darkness", even acknowledging the toll it takes on her. Next to two snaps of the loved-up couple, Mark wrote: "A big shout out to this one @nadiasawalha who has been a beacon of tolerance, kindness, patience and understanding over a period of almost two weeks that has been an absolute helter-skelter of bipolar peaks and troughs.

"I’ve tried to keep the highs and lows hidden from our various platforms - but it has been a very jangly time. I just wanted to reiterate that it is often forgotten just how difficult and challenging it is for the partners of someone struggling with their mental health. These helpers or partners go through their own mental health crises when those they love nosedive into the hell of depression.

"Through no fault of their own - the person who is identified as the one struggling - inadvertently makes those around them struggle too. I am lucky - in that Nadia is understanding and caters for my sudden inexplicable dips into darkness - and for this I am grateful.

Nadia's husband Mark opened up about his mental health struggles

"I know there are many many people contending with mental health issues on their own which must be an even more difficult and challenging thing. I just hope in some small way there is a kind of camaraderie amongst everyone struggling with their mental health, whether alone or supported, that connects us all.

"If we all keep sharing and discussing - and removing the stigma around mental health issues - those who ARE alone will feel less lonely. #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #bipolar #bipolarawareness."

The couple share two daughters

Aside from the masses of fans who rushed to praise Mark for his candid post, Nadia was the first to comment, writing: "Oh sweetheart thank you for these lovely words. In sickness and in health is a beautiful vow. You are the smartest funniest most loyal person I know and I thank the universe for putting us in front of each other! Can’t imagine a life without you."

She also reshared his post on her Instagram Stories and wrote: "Thank you for your beautiful words @mark_adderley. I'm so proud of my husband. How blessed I am to be your Mrs…"

Nadia and Mark got married in June 2002 in what she described as an "unconventional" ceremony. The bride wore an off-the-shoulder dress while Mark wore a dark suit and pink shirt and tie. "#throwbackthursday to one of the loveliest days of my life... our wedding day!!! It was the most unconventional wedding ever! Me 'up the duff' - loads of @mark_adderley's exes being there... everyone being issued with a vodka miniature and rose tinted glasses at the ceremony... it was a HOOT!!!" Nadia captioned a throwback wedding photo on social media.

The couple are parents to daughters Maddie, 19, and Kiki, 14.

